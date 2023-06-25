India Political Updates: 'BJP has no link-up with BRS,' says Nadda
India Political Updates: 'BJP has no link-up with BRS,' says Nadda
updated: Jun 26 2023, 09:07 ist
08:45
Respect and honour PM Modi recieved in US, Egypt is for the whole nation: MoS Lekhi
Praising PM Modi after he returned from his maiden visits to US and Egypt, union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi on Monday said that the respect and honour PM received received on foreign soil is for the whole nation. (ANI)
07:10
BJP has no link-up with BRS, says Nadda
BJPPresident J. P. Nadda said on Sunday that the party has no link-up with Telangana's ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).
He toldBJPleaders here that there will be a serious fight against the BRS in the upcoming Assembly elections in Telangana.His statement comes amid growing reports about closeness between the BRS andBJP.Nadda, who arrived here on a day-long visit, held a meeting with the leaders ofBJP’s Telangana unit. (IANS)
07:09
KCR has surrendered to Narendra Modi, says Telangana Congress chief
Telangana Congress chief A. Revanth Reddy alleged on Sunday that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has surrendered to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to save the secret assets unearthed during Income Tax raids on his family companies.
Revanth Reddy claimed that K.T. Rama Rao visited Delhi as the chair of his father and Chief Minister KCR was shaking following the I-T raids.The Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President said that KTR’s visit to Delhi was not for roads in the Cantonment area or for expansion of the Metro Rail project, but it was intended to save the secret assets unearthed during the recent I-T raids on their family firms. (IANS)
