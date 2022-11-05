India Political Updates: Congress fields 32 new faces in first list of Gujarat polls
India Political Updates: Congress fields 32 new faces in first list of Gujarat polls
updated: Nov 05 2022, 08:39 ist
Track all the latest political updates only on DH!
07:42
BJP likely to retain power in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh: Survey
BJP is likely to retain governments both in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in the Assembly elections, a survey claimed on Friday.
The India TV-Matrize opinion poll predicted a nearly two-third victory for the BJP in Gujarat, an improvement from the 2017 elections, while in Himachal Pradesh, the saffron party is likely to win comfortably but may lose a couple of seats from the polls five years ago.
Congress releases first list of 43 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls, fields 32 new faces
The Congress late on Friday night released its first list of 43 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls. The party said that out of 43 candidates, 32 are new faces. In cities such as Vadodara, the Congress fielded candidates who will be contesting the Assembly polls for the first time.
BJP likely to retain power in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh: Survey
BJP is likely to retain governments both in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh in the Assembly elections, a survey claimed on Friday.
The India TV-Matrize opinion poll predicted a nearly two-third victory for the BJP in Gujarat, an improvement from the 2017 elections, while in Himachal Pradesh, the saffron party is likely to win comfortably but may lose a couple of seats from the polls five years ago.
Read more
Congress releases first list of 43 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls, fields 32 new faces
The Congress late on Friday night released its first list of 43 candidates for Gujarat Assembly polls. The party said that out of 43 candidates, 32 are new faces. In cities such as Vadodara, the Congress fielded candidates who will be contesting the Assembly polls for the first time.
Read more