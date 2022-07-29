India used IT law provision to block Krafton game

India used IT law takedown provision to block Krafton game

The section 69A of India's IT law allows the government to block public access to content in the interest of national security

Reuters
Reuters, New Delhi,
  • Jul 29 2022, 14:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 29 2022, 16:04 ist
Battle Ground Mobile India teaser. Credit: Krafton

India's government blocked access to Krafton's battle-royale game BGMI under the same provision of its IT law which it has invoked since 2020 to ban Chinese apps on grounds of national security, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said.

Also Read—BGMI game taken off from Google Play, Apple App Store in India

The section 69A of India's IT law allows the government to block public access to content in the interest of national security, among other reasons. Orders issued under the section are generally confidential in nature.

India
IT Act
Chinese apps
BGMI
Krafton
Technology
India News

