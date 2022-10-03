Irony that ‘fake Gandhis’ speaking about corruption: Pralhad Joshi

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said it's ironic that ‘fake Gandhis’ are speaking about corruption.

Speaking to media persons after garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Science, Hubballi on Sunday, he said it is sad that we are talking about ‘fake Gandhis’ on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

“People of India have given their verdict in the last two elections over the corruption deeds of Congress. During the 10 years of the UPA government, India used to report one after another scam involving Congress and their allies. And today, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving a clean government; former Congress President Rahul Gandhi is speaking about the non-existing corruption charges," Joshi said.

Joshi added that there was no need to take Rahul Gandhi seriously, as he would fly to a foreign destination for vacation as soon as the Bharat Jodo Yatra gets over.

Responding to Rahul's charges that India’s debt has increased three times during Modi’s regime, the Union minister said statistics are available to show who took more loans during their tenure. Even during the trying situation of Covid-19, the Modi government managed the financial condition of the nation efficiently.

“India continues to be the fastest growing nation in the world. Several organisations and IMF has taken note of this. Yet, the Congress leaders are trying to insult India,” he said.