Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quits

Jaiveer Shergill quits Congress, says sycophancy eating into party like 'termites'

It pains me to say that decision making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country, he said

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 24 2022, 15:31 ist
  • updated: Aug 24 2022, 20:37 ist
Jaiveer Shergill. Credit: Twitter/ @JaiveerShergill

Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill quit the party on Wednesday and alleged that sycophancy is eating into the organisation like "termites".

In a letter to party chief Sonia Gandhi, Shergill resigned from the post of the national spokesperson and said the primary reason was that "the ideology and the vision of the current decision makers of Congress is no longer in sync with the aspirations of the youth and modern India".

"Furthermore, it pains me to say that decision making is no longer for the interest of the public and the country, rather it is influenced by the self-serving interests of individuals indulging in sycophancy and consistently ignoring ground reality. This is something I cannot morally accept or continue to work with," he wrote.

"However, I shall forever remain indebted for all the opportunities the party has granted me during my association with it," Shergill said.

Also Read | Congress' YouTube channel deleted, party investigating the cause

Asked if he resigned from the party posts or the party's primary membership, he said both.

Elaborating on the reasons why he quit the party, Shergill said decisions were not being taken by the party in public interest and those indulging in sycophancy and ignoring ground realities dominate in the party.

"Those who are capable, want to serve the people, their voices are not heard," he said.

"Sycophancy and coterie is eating into the Indian National Congress as termites," he said.

On his future plans, Shergill said they would only be known in the future.

He added that he had severed all ties with the Congress. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Congress
India News
Jaiveer Shergill
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

North India most-polluted region in 2022 summers: CSE

Indian single malts on the rise

Indian single malts on the rise

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

Germany inaugurates world's first hydrogen train fleet

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

17-mn-yr-old ape teeth could give insights on evolution

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

How can I tell if I’m depressed or burned out?

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Ukraine’s Independence Day is just another day of war

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

Gentle dugongs functionally extinct in Chinese waters

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

After tooth extraction, all is well with Odum the bear

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

Drought uncovers dinosaur tracks in US park

 