'J&K killings won't stop until justice is served'

Jammu and Kashmir killings won't stop until 'justice' is served: Farooq Abdullah slams BJP over 'normalcy' claims

Abdullah said had the situation been improved on the ground, another innocent Kashmiri pandit would not have been killed

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Oct 17 2022, 15:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2022, 15:12 ist
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah. Credit: PTI File Photo

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah on Monday lashed out at BJP over its claims of normalcy post abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and said the killings will never stop until "justice" is served.

Abdullah, who is a Member of Parliament from Srinagar, said had the situation been improved on the ground, another innocent Kashmiri pandit would not have been killed.

"It (killings) will never stop as long as there is be no justice," he told reporters in a brief interaction when asked about his reaction to the latest target killing of a Kashmiri pandit by terrorists in Shopian.

Watch | Protests erupt in Srinagar over killing of Kashmiri Pandit

Puran Krishan Bhat was gunned down by terrorists on Saturday outside his ancestral house in the Chowdhary Gund area of the south Kashmir’s district, where he had gone to look after his orchards.

Abdullah did not elaborate what "justice" he was talking about, but he was apparently referring to the restoration of Article 370 abrogated by the Centre.

The National Conference chief had gone to Reasi to express condolences with his party colleague and former minister Jagjeevan Lal on the demise of his sister, and the family of former bureaucrat Babu Lal who had recently passed away.

"They were making noises that this (terrorism) was the result of Article 370. Today, there is no Article 370 but why such killings are then taking place and who is responsible?” Abdullah, a former J-K chief minister, said.

Also Read | Killing of Pandits against tenets of Islam, Kashmir clergy say

The BJP-led government at the centre abrogated Article 370, providing special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and bifurcated the erstwhile state into Union Territories on August 5, 2019.

The National Conference, along with four other parties including the PDP, are fighting for the restoration of the special status under the banner of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD).

"If the situation had improved (as claimed by the BJP), this innocent pandit would not have been killed. Where is the improved situation as I don't see it," he said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Farooq Abdullah
BJP
National Conference
Kashmiri Pandits
Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

World Cup boom pushes some Qatar residents out of homes

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

Unique in Japan: A temple dedicated to grapes and wine

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

How firms can handle employees' financial wellness

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Global Hunger Index: How South Asian nations rank

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

Lost, found, 10th century idol now has a digital glint

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

DH Toon | Global Hunger Index taints India's image

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

Singapore mulls insects for human consumption

 