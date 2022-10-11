Disciples of JP sacrificed his socialist ideology: Shah

Jayaprakash Narayan's 'disciples' sacrificed his socialist ideology, says Amit Shah in dig at Nitish Kumar

Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the poor and the weaker sections of the society, for whom JP was concerned, Shah said

PTI
PTI, Sitab Diara,
  • Oct 11 2022, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 14:49 ist
Amit Shah. Credit: PTI Photo

Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said that those who claim themselves disciples of Jayaprakash Narayan have sacrificed his socialist ideology, in an apparent dig at the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar.

Shah made the statement while addressing a rally here at the birthplace of Narayan, popularly known as JP, in Bihar's Saran district after unveiling a 15-feet high statue of the socialist icon.

"He is power hungry, and for power, he sacrificed JP's ideologies and joined hands with the Congress. He has nothing to do with the ideologies of JP," Shah said, in an apparent reference to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar who dumped the BJP to form a new seven-party coalition government.

"Only Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working for the poor and the weaker sections of the society, for whom JP was concerned," Shah said in his brief speech.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also present at the programme to mark the 120th birth anniversary of the veteran leader.

Check out DH's latest videos

Jayaprakash Narayan
Amit Shah
socialism
India News
Indian Politics
mahagathbandhan

