JeM terrorist arrested

A Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, absconding for over four years, has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials said Tuesday.

The accused, Basir Ahmad, a resident of Sopore, was held in Srinagar. He is an absconding convict in a 2007 case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and was carrying a reward of Rs two lakh on his arrest, they said.

According to the police, Ahmad is being brought to Delhi to face sentencing by the Delhi High Court and his activities over the past four years are also being probed.

Ahmad was initially arrested along with Abdul Gafoor, a hardcore JeM cadre from Sialkot in Pakistan, and others in 2007 following a fierce encounter in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

He went into hiding after a trial court acquitted him in 2013. This decision was later reversed by the Delhi High Court, which convicted him in 2014, the officer added.