Jignesh Mevani rearrested in Assam for 'assaulting' officials

DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 25 2022, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 16:51 ist

Hours after getting a bail, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was rearrested in Assam for  'assaulting' officials.

Mevani was granted bail on Monday by a Kokrajhar Court in a case related to a tweet by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

More to follow

