Jignesh Mevani rearrested in Assam for 'assaulting' officials

Hours after getting a bail, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani was rearrested in Assam for 'assaulting' officials.
Mevani was granted bail on Monday by a Kokrajhar Court in a case related to a tweet by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
More to follow
Check out DH's latest videos:
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | World's top 10 richest women in 2022
World's oldest person dies in Japan aged 119
Six tips for post-pandemic parenting
I was touched inappropriately at a young age: Kangana
In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world
Colonialism and its climate change link
Civilians in Mariupol steelworks beg for aid