Jitan Ram Manjhi’s HAM eyeing another round with BJP after ditching Nitish Kumar?

Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) will formally sever ties with the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U)-RJD government by submitting a letter on withdrawal of support to governor Rajendra Arlekar on Monday in Patna even as HAM starts to explore the possibility of joining the BJP led front ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“We have called a meeting of our national executive on Monday. After talks with our colleagues, we will meet the governor and withdraw from Mahagahthbandhan”; Manjhi’s son Santosh Suman who quit the Bihar government last week told DH speaking over the phone from Patna.

He said, the future course of action, he said, would be decided only after talks with senior party leaders.

“We may wait and watch how the situation develops over the next six months. But if there is a view that the matter should be expedited, we will work accordingly”; Suman added

The father-son-duo is, however, slated to travel to Delhi this week to explore the possibility of joining alternative political formations.

Sources say Manjhi is likely to meet top BJP leadership during his stay in the national capital.

HAM’s lone minister in Bihar Maha-gathbandhan government resigned last week. The Bihar chief minister had accused Manjhi of spying for the BJP.

“He wanted to participate in June 23 opposition meeting. He would have passed on the information to the BJP had he been there”; Kumar said on Friday after appointing Manjhi’s replacement in the government.

A grand meeting of the opposition parties is scheduled to be held in Patna this week. Leaders of 18 parties and chief ministers of opposition-ruled states are scheduled to participate in the meeting.