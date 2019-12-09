J&K declares 2 detention locations as subsidiary jails

After the abrogation of Article 370 and re-organisation of Jammu and Kashmir, Union Territory authorities of J&K are invoking Central Prisoners Act to declare the places where the political leaders are detained as subsidiary jails.

Official documents reveal that the Home Department of J&K UT has established two subsidiary jails in Kashmir under the Prisoners Act, 1900. One is for three former chief ministers – Farooq Abdullah, his son Omar and Mehbooba Mufti - and another for more than 30 politicians including former ministers and legislators detained at MLA hostel in Srinagar.

The Prisoners Act, 1900 was among the 109 central laws extended to the UTs of J&K and Ladakh, which came into existence on October 31. Before the extension of the Central law, the then Jammu and Kashmir government would declare subsidiary jails under its own law - the Jammu and Kashmir Prisoners Act, Svt 1977.

The Home Department issued two statutory orders on November 14 declaring House number 6 at Transport Lane, Srinagar, where former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is detained, and Block A of MLA Hostel along with its premises as subsidiary jails under the Central law.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause(b) of Section 2 of the Prisoners Act 1900 (Act No. 3 of 1900) and in suppression of notification SRO-494 dated 4th August, 2019, the Lieutenant Governor hereby declare block A of MLA Hostel Srinagar along with its premises as subsidiary jail,” reads the notification issued by the Home Department.

“In exercise of powers conferred by clause(b) of Section 2 of the Prisoners Act 1900, the Government hereby declare House no. 6 at Transport Lane, Srinagar as subsidiary jail,” the notification reads.

Besides three former chief ministers, over 30 senior politicians, including former ministers and legislators, are undergoing detention since August 5 when the Centre abrogated J&K’s special status under Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs.