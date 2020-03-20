Kamal Nath resigns as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Mar 20 2020, 12:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 20 2020, 12:41 ist
Kamal Nath. (PTI Photo)

In a major development in the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath has resigned as the Chief Minister of the state ahead of the floor test that was scheduled today. 

Earlier today, Nath had called a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at the residence ahead of the Supreme Court-directed floor test in the state assembly.

Follow live updates of Madhya Pardesh govt crisis here

The apex court had on Thursday ordered the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker to conduct a floor test by 5 pm on Friday, leaving the fate of the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government hanging by a thread after the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs.

The CLP meeting was called ahead of the special session of Madhya assembly scheduled to start at 2 pm.

"Yes we are going to the chief minister's residence, where are going to draw our final strategy for the House," a Congress MLA told PTI before heading to the meeting.

When asked about the speculations that the ruling party MLAs would resign en masse, he said, "I do not think so. The meeting is going to decide our future course of action."

 

Madhya Pradesh
Kamal Nath
Congress
BJP
Congress Legislature Party
Madhya Pradesh Assembly
