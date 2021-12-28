Kanpur trader raided by I-T department a BJP worker: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday claimed that the Kanpur perfume trader, who was raided by the Income Tax department, was a BJP worker even as he sought to corner the Yogi Adityanath government over "corona mismanagement, unemployment and stray cattle".

While addressing a public meeting at Unnao, Akhlesh, who had been in self-isolation for a few days after his wife and children tested positive for Covid-19, expressed confidence that the SP would form the next government in the state after the forthcoming Assembly polls.

"The BJP government wanted the I-T to raid some other perfume trader but then one of its own workers, who was also a perfume trader, was raided," Akhilesh said.

He also targeted the Adityanath government for failing to provide adequate medical facilities to the people during the second wave of coronavirus. "So many people lost their lives owing to lack of oxygen and shortage of beds in the hospitals. Bodies were seen floating in the rivers yet this government says that no one died from shortage of oxygen. Nothing can be a bigger lie," Akhilesh said.

"BJP is certain to be wiped out in the polls. The chief minister claims that his government has provided jobs to the people. If that is so then why are lakhs of youths unemployed?," he asked. The SP supremo said that the state government's claim of development was confined only to the advertisements, hoardings and posters.

Apparently targeting the BJP government over the menace of stray cattle, the SP supremo promised to pay a compensation of Rs five lakh to the next of kin of those who were killed in attacks from stray cattle in the state.

