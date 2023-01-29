Pandits ask what govt has done for them: Rahul Gandhi

Kashmiri Pandits are asking what has government done for us: Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi had a conversation with the group in Jammu where Kashmiri Pandits complained about the apathy they were facing from the government

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 29 2023, 12:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2023, 12:31 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Sunday posted a video of his interaction with Kashmiri Pandits in Jammu and posed a question that the community is asking the Central government about being used for political gains.

He tweeted, "Today, Kashmiri Pandits are asking the BJP government - what have you done for us except using us politically? Do you have any answers, Prime Minister."

Rahul Gandhi had a conversation with the group in Jammu where Kashmiri Pandits complained about the apathy they were facing from the government.

Also Read: Inside Bharat Jodo Yatra

In the video, the Pandits are seen saying that the BJP wants the issue to be alive and that there have been no welfare measures after the Manmohan Singh government at the Centre.

In Kashmir, the yatra has got overwhelming support and leaders of National Conference Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti joined the yatra.

 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rahul Gandhi
Kashmiri Pandits
Bharat Jodo Yatra
India News
Indian Politics
Jammu and Kashmir

What's Brewing

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

The Nizam who craved to join the Indian Army

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

Bengaluru markets: A heritage of apathy & poor planning

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

The eerie silence of the women of Partition

Period poverty and the cycle of neglect

Period poverty and the cycle of neglect

Pondering along with our pets

Pondering along with our pets

Finding the peg for how much is too much

Finding the peg for how much is too much

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

Cannabis most commonly used among teens in Kerala

 