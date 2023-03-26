Led by Cong, 11 Opposition parties in Assam stage 'sankalp satyagraha' against Rahul's disqualification from LS

Led by Congress, at least 11 Opposition parties in Assam on Sunday staged a "sankalp satyagraha" to protest disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case.

The All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), another important Opposition party led by Badruddin Ajmal, however, did not take part in the Congress-led protest programme.

President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee, Bhupen Kumar Borah told reporters that the satyagraha was part of the protest programmes by the Opposition parties in order to fight BJP and its continuous attempt to destroy democracy and the Constitution.

"All the 11 parties will unitedly stage protests across Assam against the manner in which Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha. This united fight will continue till Gandhi's membership is restored," Borah said.

Apart from Congress, three left parties, Assam unit of Trinamool Congress, Asom Jatiya Parishad, Akhil Gogoi-led Raijor Dal, NCP, Rashtriya Janata Dal and Aam Aadmi Party were some of the parties who took part in the 'satyagraha' on Sunday.

"We will stage protests jointly in the district and sub-divisions in the days to come. Our AICC leaders will also come to Assam and address protest meetings," Borah said.

Sources said Congress is trying to step up the protests in order to reap political mileage in the Lok Sabha elections slated next year.

Assam has 14 Lok Sabha seats and Congress won three in the 2019 elections. BJP bagged nine while AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal won the Dhubri seat. Independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania won the Kokrajhar Lok Sabha seat for the second term.

Opposition unity:

Congress and eight other Opposition parties met recently in Guwahati and decided to form an anti-BJP front ahead of Lok Sabha elections. They, however, decided that AIUDF would not be included in the Opposition front as they consider it as a communal force like the BJP.

On Sunday, AIUDF MLA, Aminul Islam said although the party was not invited to the Congress-led protest programme, they would continue to fight against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification.

Ahead of the Assembly elections in 2021, Congress and nine other Opposition parties including AIUDF had formed a "grand alliance" and contested the elections together. But Congress decided to break the alliance following its dismal performance. The party had even blamed that the AIUDF did not cooperate like a partner leading to victory of BJP and its allies for the second term. The AIUDF had also made similar accusations.