Rajasthan News Live: Congress steps in to do damage control; Sonia asks Kharge, Maken to speak to MLAs
updated: Sep 26 2022, 08:53 ist
Track the latest updates on Rajasthan politics and ongoing tussle, only with DH!
08:51
Sonia instructed senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Ajay Maken to speak to MLAs individually to know their minds. Maken said they would not be leaving Jaipur for Delhi immediately and would finish the exercise at the earliest as instructed by Sonia.
08:40
The latest developments in Jaipur and the show of strength by Gehlot supporters, with the tacit blessings of the Chief Minister, are seen as an erosion of the authority of the leadership.
The show of strength also put Pilot in a spot as it made it clear that he has very few supporters in the 108-strong CLP, seriously damaging his bid for Chief Ministership.
08:39
Rajasthan crisis: What we know so far
1. On a day that witnessed unprecedented drama in Jaipur, the party leadership could not hold the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting on schedule at 7:30 pm where a one-line resolution to authorise Congress president Sonia Gandhi to choose Gehlot’s successor had to be adopted.
2. The MLAs, numbering 92 by one count, drove to Speaker CP Joshi’s residence to submit their resignations in protest against the move to install former Deputy Chief Minister Pilot, whom they said would not accept as he had rebelled against Gehlot in 2020 putting the government in danger, as the Chief Minister. However, they later returned from his residence.
4. Gehlot supporters want a new Chief Minister only after the organisational election is over and the choice should be acceptable to Gehlot. Any decision on Gehlot's successor will be taken only after the presidential election, sources indicated.
08:35
08:31
08:30
08:29
08:28
08:27
08:26
