Schools to reopen in Delhi for Classes 9, 11

Lockdown: Schools to reopen in Delhi for Classes 9, 11, says Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Students will attend classes only with the consent of parents, physical attendance will not be compulsory

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 29 2021, 18:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2021, 18:51 ist
A teacher takes a class at a Rajkiya Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya, as schools in the national capital reopened for students of class 10 and 12. Credit: PTI File Photo

All schools for classes 9 and 11 students as well as degree diploma institutions in the national capital will reopen from February 5, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Friday.

The conditions would be similar to the ones announced when schools reopened for students of classes 10 and 12 on January 18, he said, adding that students will attend classes only with the consent of parents, physical attendance will not be compulsory and all schools and colleges will be expected to follow the Covid-19 guidelines.

"Schools for classes 9 and 11 students, as well as colleges and degree diploma institutions will reopen in Delhi from February 5, following Covid protocols. The students will attend classes in a staggered manner and with the permission of parents," Sisodia said.

Schools were closed in March last year ahead of a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Schools
Colleges
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Manish Sisodia
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Change in food items weightage to gauge true inflation

Why onion prices spike between August and November

Why onion prices spike between August and November

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

From broker notes to memes: How stock market went viral

Watch Live | DH 21 to watch out for in 2021

Watch Live | DH 21 to watch out for in 2021

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

Here’s what an actual ride in Hyperloop feels like

 