Luxury car showroom gutted in fire in Kerala's Thrissur

Luxury car showroom gutted in fire in Kerala's Thrissur

The blaze engulfed the car showroom situated at Kuttanellur in Thrissur Corporation limits around 6.30 am, fire department officials said

PTI
PTI, Thrissur (Kerala),
  • Mar 04 2023, 15:14 ist
  • updated: Mar 04 2023, 15:14 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A massive fire broke out in a car showroom near here on Saturday morning, destroying the two-storey glass facade building and two luxury cars, officials said.

The blaze engulfed the car showroom situated at Kuttanellur in Thrissur Corporation limits around 6.30 am, fire department officials said.

The incident happened allegedly due to a short circuit.

At least eight fire tenders -- seven from Thrissur and one from neighbouring Palakkad district -- were rushed to the spot to douse the blaze.

The fire was brought under control around 9 am, they said.

Two luxury cars were completely and another one partially destroyed in the fire. Besides, accessories worth lakhs of rupees were also completely gutted.

The losses are estimated to be around Rs 1.5 crore, a fire department official told PTI.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Kerala
Fire
India News

What's Brewing

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Louboutin on 30 years of undying red obsession

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Oscars 2023: A look at the list of presenters

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

Sounds of migration and a desire to live 

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

GSI survey discovers 7,000 new Japanese islands

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

Spotlight on Agnostic, Success on Super Saturday

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

GNR, Arctic Monkeys headlining Glastonbury with Elton

 