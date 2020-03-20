Madhya Pradesh govt crisis Live: BJP plotted against us, the party cheated people of MP, says Kamal Nath

In a major development in the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath has resigned as the Chief Minister of the state ahead of the floor test that was scheduled today. Earlier today, Nath had called a meeting of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Legislature Party (CLP) at the residence ahead of the Supreme Court-directed floor test in the state assembly. Stay tuned for live updates.
BJP sochti hai ki mere pradesh ko hara kar ke khud jeet jaaegi (thinks that it will take my state (Madhya Pradesh) and win). They can never do that, says Kamal Nath.
We have proven our majority in the house earlier, says Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
The public knows about our work and I believe they will bring justice, says Nath.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath is now listing the work that his government has done in the past 15 months that it has been in power.
Over the last 15 months, I have worked for the progress of Madhya Pradesh. BJP got 15 years but I only got 15 months, but during this time people of MP know the conspiracy that BJP has indulged in, says Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath.
Since Day 1, BJP plotted against us, BJP betrayed MP, says Kamal Nath.
The people of this country can see the truth behind the incident where MLAs are being held hostage in Bengaluru...The truth will come out. People will not forgive them, says Nath.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath is now addressing the media.
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath is likely to resign before the floor test, according to multiple media reports.
I had accepted 16 resignations last night. Now I have also accepted the resignation of Sharad Kol (BJP MLA). He had earlier said that he was forcefully made to resign but after looking at his documents and that he didn't meet me personally, it didn't seem like that, saysMP Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati.
MP Speaker accepts resignation of 16 rebel Congress MLAs ahead of floor test
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati accepted the resignation of the remaining 16 MLAs loyal to former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on late Thursday night.
The development comes hours after the Supreme Court directed to hold a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly by 5 pm on Friday.
"I have accepted the resignation of the 16 MLAs who have filed petition in the Supreme Court. Based on what they have stated there, I am accepting resignation of these 16 MLAs also," Prajapati told reporters. (PTI)
It will be revealed how Pohari MLA Suresh Dhakad's daughter has committed suicide in Shivpuri. It will be revealed how Kurwai MLA was not allowed to go even when his nephew died. This is the heights of hunger for power, says PC Sharma.
This time they (BJP) didn't do horse-trading, they indulged in elephant trading. We'll prove the majority. We have 'Formula 5' with us. Revelations will be done at 12 pm (at MP CM's press conference). It'll be revealed how 16 MLAs were held captive, says PC Sharma.
Chief Minister is holding a press conference, wait for it, saysDigvijaya Singh, Congress when asked ifMadhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath is resigning.
Will seek legal advice before taking call on SC order: Nath
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday said his government will seek legal advice and study every aspect of the Supreme Court judgment on holding a floor test in the assembly before taking a decision on it.
The Supreme Court on Thursday directed Assembly Speaker N P Prajapati to convene a special session on Friday for conducting the floor test which must conclude by 5 pm.
Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: I can save MP govt if I'm allowed to meet MLAs, says Digvijaya Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday claimed that he can prevent the fall of the Kamal Nath government if he is given access to the rebel MLAs who are lodged in a hotel here.
"Make me meet these MLAs and I guarantee that the government won't fall. Maybe 5-6 MLAs won't return, but the rest will," Singh, the former Madhya Pradesh chief minister, told a news conference. He said he came to Bengaluru because there was a 'signal' that the MLAs wanted to return.
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches the residence of Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar. Supreme Court has ordered for the conduct of floor test at the Assembly tomorrow - ANI
Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Madhya Pradesh floor test tomorrow: We were always ready. Chief Minister has said it himself. It was necessary the MLAs who were kidnapped be present here. Assembly is bound to obey the Supreme Court's order. We are sure & ready - ANI
Shivraj Singh Chouhan, BJP: We welcome the Supreme Court's decision of floor test. This govt is not just a govt which has lost the majority but this is a Govt of brokers which has cheated the people of Madhya Pradesh. This Govt will lose the floor test tomorrow - ANI
Gopal Bhargava, Leader of Opposition, Madhya Pradesh: I welcome this decision. Everything will be clear in the floor test tomorrow - ANI
Supreme Court says that if the rebel MLAs want to come to the Assembly, both Karnataka DGP and Madhya Pradesh DGP should provide them security; Floor test to be recorded on video
Supreme Court says the floor test would be held by show of hands in accordance with the law. Floor test to be completed by 5 pm tomorrow.
Supreme Court orders floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly tomorrow - ANI
SC asks what if Speaker meets rebel MLAs through video link and then decide? N P Prajapati tells SC he cannot.
Even SC cannot abrogate the discretion of Speaker, says Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi for N PPrajapati.
Speaker tells SC that court may prescribe reasonable time — like two weeks — to decide on resignation of rebel MLAs.
Supreme Court begins hearing the petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh CM andBJP leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others to hold floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.
No sign of climax in Madhya Pradesh drama
The rebel Congress MLAs held "captive"in Bengaluru since March 10, where a common theme as scenes of the protracted political drama on the tottering Kamal Nath government played themselves out in Bhopal, New Delhi and the capital of Karnataka without giving a definite sign of an early climax.
Yesterday, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and Hemant Gupta put the petitions including one by MP Congress chief whip Govind Singh for access to 16 rebel MLAs for further consideration on Thursday. After over three and half hour of arguments, the court asked senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for Speaker NP Prajapati, as to why didn't he accept resignations.
The political crisis in Madhya Pradesh continues to linger as uncertainty over the floor test continues. The much-awaited hearing in the Supreme Court on a plea by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for a floor test on the resignation of 22 MLAs, remained inconclusive on Wednesday. The apex court will hear the matter again today. Stay tuned for live updates.
Madhya Pradesh: Police detains Congress workers who were protesting outside BJP office in Bhopal, against detention of Congress leader Digvijaya Singh in Bengaluru. Singh was detained after he sat on a dharna when he was not allowed to meet rebel Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs.
MP political crisis: SC refuses to send Registrar General to meet rebel MLAs, defers hearing for tomorrow 10.30 am. (PTI)
Supreme Court refuses plea by rebel MLAs to appear before it. SC puts the matter for further consideration on Thursday.
Supreme Court asks Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker, why don't you accept their resignation. Won't he be disqualified automatically then? You can very well reject the resignation if you aren't satisfied.
Rebel MLAs said that the Speaker cannot sit on their resignations and added, "ask SC if he can choose to accept some resignations and not others." They also added thatthey held press conference declaring decisions taken on free will, same has been sworn in affidavits as well. (PTI)
Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen.
Nath had cut short his Delhi visit and rushed to Bhopal where he had called the urgent cabinet meeting at around 10 pm after a faction led by senior leader Jyotiraditya Scindia who, along with at least 17 legislators, went incommunicado, sparking intense speculation about the fate of his government. Many of these legislators, including ministers, had flown to Bengaluru earlier in the day.
SC says it is not going to come in the way of the legislature to decide who enjoys the trust. The apex court also added that as of now it knows that the 16 rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh tilt the balance one way or the other. (PTI)
I have filed a plea in the Karnataka High Court, seeking permission to meet Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs: Digvijaya
I have filed a plea in the Karnataka High Court, seeking permission to meet Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs who are putting up at Bengaluru. I have decided to be on fast & shall take a call on that after the decision of Supreme Court & the High Court: Congress leader Digvijaya Singhvi
SC says it has to ensure there is a free exercise of choice that these 16 MLAs can make. (PTI)
Congress leaderDK Shivakumar: Who are the BJP people to give protection? It's the police that should. I havecommunicated to the DGP, if police do not vacate BJP people (from Ramada hotel where MLAs are lodged),we'll go and vacate them. We aregoing to Congress office, we willdiscuss and take a call. (ANI)
SC asks lawyers to assist it on modalities for ensuring free access to the Assembly and choice. (PTI Photo)
Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs, says, that's a very limited interpretation. "Heavens aren't falling that Congress government must go immediately and Shivraj Singh Chouhan's government must be saddled on the people," he says.
Chouhan seeks immediate floor test in MP Assembly, says Kamal Nath govt cannot continue for single day as it lost majority.
Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan opposes in SC Congress' plea that trust vote be deferred till holding of bypolls.
Supreme Court Justice Hemant Gupta, after hearing this, says, 'that's what they are doing. They are giving up on their membership and may go back again to voters.'
Advocate Dushyant Dave, representing Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs, says 'the MLAs must go back to the electorate and win the election again'.
Supreme Court is hearing a petitionby BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan and others to hold floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly.
On being asked if he will go to meet the Congress MLAs who are lodged in Ramada hotel in Bengaluru, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath says, "If the need arises I'll go there."
Supreme Court refuses to hear the petition filed by the brother of Congress MLA Manoj Choudhary from Madhya Pradesh, seeking his release, as he claimed that his brother Manoj along with other MLAs was forcefully kept in the captivity by members of BJP andstate police of Karnataka.
Congress' Digvijaya Singh, Karnataka Congress president DK Shivakumar and Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma reach Commissioner's office.
Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Sachin Yadav andKantilal Bhuria were placed under preventive arrest earlier today.
Stopped from meeting rebel Cong MLAs Digvijay Singh protests outside Bengaluru resort, detained
High drama unfolded on Wednesday morning near the resort where rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh are staying, as senior party leader Digvijay Singh staged a protest accusing the police of not allowing him to meet the legislators.
Singh, who has been detained by the police, accused the BJP of holding the MLAs captive and said that he would go on a "hunger strike".
"BJP MLA Arvind Bhadoriya and an MP are holding them captive. Why can't I meet my MLAs, my voters (for Rajya Sabha election), my own party people. What is the BJP doing in between?" he said. (PTI)
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has been taken to Amruthahalli Police Station in Bengaluru. He says that he is on a hunger strike now. He has been placed under preventive arrest. He was sitting on a dharna near Ramada hotel, allegedly after he wasn't allowed by Police to visit 21 rebel MP Congress MLAs.
BJP govt in Karnataka is misusing the power, says D K Shivakumar
BJP govt in the state is misusing the power. We have our own political strategy, we know how to handle the situation. He's not alone here. I'm here. I know how to support him. But I don't want to create a law & order situation in Karnataka, saysD K Shivakumar, Karnataka Congress president.
We were expecting them to come back, but when we saw they're being held back, messages came from their families...I personally spoke to fiveMLAs, they said they're captive, phones snatched away, there is Police in front of every room. They're being followed 24/7, saysDigvijaya Singh.
MP Governor replies to the letter of Speaker, saying that Executive is responsible for the security of MLAs who have been in Bangalore for long, reports News 18.
Firmly behind Scindia, undecided on joining BJP: MP rebels
Asserting that they were firmly behind their leader Jyotiraditya Scindia, rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh holed up at a resort in the city said on Tuesday that they were yet to decide on joining the BJP.
Speaking at a press meet held to allay claims by MP chief minister Kamal Nath that the MLAs were held against their will, they said that their defection was due to the discontent among Congress legislators over the functioning of the chief minister.
Madhya Pradesh Congress party moved the Supreme Court on Tuesday seeking direction to the Centre and the BJP-led Karnataka government to grant it the access to communicate with its rebel MLAs.
20 more Congress MLAs ready to jump ship: Rebel Madhya Pradesh legislators
Rebel Congress MLAs from political crisis hit Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday claimed 20 more MLAs from that party want to join them and they were thinking of joining BJP in the days to come.
Speaking to reporters for the first time after arriving in Bengaluru and sending in their resignations, the 22 MLAs said they were ready to face any consequences. "Jyotiraditya Scindia is our leader; we have been doing politics with him for years, most of us are in politics because of him...We are still thinking regarding joining BJP. If we get protection from central police, we will go to Madhya Pradesh and think about it," a woman MLA said.
All you need to know before Madhya Pradesh floor test
As uncertainty looms over floor test in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the political crisis in the state continues to exist.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday forwarded fresh directives given to him by state Governor Lalji Tandon on holding a floor test to Speaker of the Assembly for further action. Tandon wrote to Nath to hold a floor test on Tuesday, stating that the failure to do so will mean the CM does not enjoy a majority in the House.
I'm a Rajya Sabha candidate from Madhya Pradesh, voting is scheduled forMarch 26. My MLAs have been kept here, they want to speak to me, their phones have been snatched, police is not letting me speak to them saying there is a security threat to MLAs, says Digvijaya Singh.
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh sits on dharna near Ramada hotel, allegedly after he was not allowed by police to visit it. 21 Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs are lodged at the hotel.
Supreme Court to hear today the petition filed by former Madhya Pradesh CM & BJP leader, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others to hold floor test in the State Assembly.
MP Congress moves SC, seeks direction to Centre, Karnataka govt to grant it access for communicating with its MLAs. PTI
PC Sharma, Madhya Pradesh Minister: Today Supreme Court served notices to CM Kamal Nath, Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati & Congress party. Tomorrow our counsel will be present in the court and we have full faith on Supreme Court as well as our judicial system.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly's principal secretary on being asked if he has received a Confidence or No-Confidence Motion: We have not received any official information yet. It has come to our knowledge that some document has been given to the Speaker by the Leader of the Opposition.
AP Singh, Madhya Pradesh Assembly's principal secretary: We have not received any information as such (on Floor Test), if such a proposal comes a decision will be taken by the Speaker & put forth before the House.
CM Kamal Nath's letter to Governor Lalji Tandon further reads, 'Your belief that I should conduct floor test in MP Assembly on 17th March, otherwise it will be considered that I don't have the majority will be unconstitutional because of it being baseless.'
CM Kamal Nath writes to MP Governor Lalji Tandon
CM Kamal Nath writes to Governor Lalji Tandon. The letter reads 'Let the 16 MLAs, who have been held captive, be released. Let them live in their respective houses for 5-7 days without any fear so that they can take an independent decision.'
Rebel Congress MLA Imarti Devi, in Bengaluru: Jyotiraditya Scindia is our leader. He taught us a lot. I'll always stay with him even if I have to jump in a well. (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh MLA Govind Singh Rajput, in Bengaluru: Kamal Nath Ji never heard us even for 15 minutes. Then whom should we talk to for development work in our constituency? (ANI)
Is Madhya Pradesh heading for President's rule?
Madhya Pradesh appears to be heading towards President’s Rule unless the Supreme Court intervenes to diffuse the constitutional crisis emanating from direct confrontation between Governor Lalji Tandon and Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati over holding floor test on the fate of beleaguered Kamal Nath government.
The crisis deepened on Monday as the speaker defied the governor’s directive for the floor test and instead adjourned the house till March 26, citing threat to MLAs from coronavirus pandemics.
Scindia omitted details of pending cases in RS papers: Congress
Returning officer A P Singh on Monday asked representatives of two Rajya Sabha nominees of the BJP, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, to give replies on Tuesday to written objections submitted against their nomination papers.
Two Congress candidates for the March 26 Rajya Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya, on Monday filed written objections against BJP nominees Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki, seeking that their nomination papers be rejected on certain grounds.
I have asked representatives of both BJP candidates (Scindia and Solanki) to come to my office at 10 AM (on Tuesday) to give replies to the written objections. After that I will take a call on their nomination papers, A P Singh toldPTI.
(PTI)
"I met the Governor, we discussed current political issues. I thanked him for his address in Assembly today. I said we're ready for things within the Constitution, but we can't go outside its purview. BJP has brought in no-confidence motion. As on today, we have the numbers," says CM Kamal Nath after meeting the Madhya Pradesh Governor.
"If someone says, that we (Congress) don't have the numbers, they can bring no-confidence motion, mujhe kyun floor test dena? What problem do the 16 MLAs (rebel Congress MLAs) have? They should come before you and put forth their opinion," says Kamal Nath.
(ANI)
CM Kamal Nath arrives at Raj Bhavan to meet Governor Lalji Tandon. (ANI)
MP Governor Lalji Tandon issues fresh directive to Kamal Nath to face floor test on Tuesday. PTI
106 MLAs of BJP reach MP governor's house demanding immediate floor test. PTI
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath dares BJP to bring no-confidence motion
Getting a reprieve of ten days after the Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned till March 26 amid the demand for holding of a floor test, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Monday dared the BJP to bring a no-confidence motion against his government.
BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan: The Chief Minister is running away from the trust vote as he knows that the govt lacks majority. BJP has the majority&we've appealed the Governor to order conduct floor test at the earliest. He has assured us to protect our constitutional rights -ANI
Madhya Pradesh Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava: We have submitted an affidavit of 106 MLAs to the Governor today. All BJP MLAs were present before him today. - ANI
Madhya Pradesh BJP legislators meet Governor Lalji Tandon and requested him to order for the conduct of the floor test at the earliest. Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan says, "The govt has lost majority and has no right to remain in power". (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh House adjourned till March 26
The Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned till March 26 on Monday amid the demand by BJP MLAs to hold a floor test as directed by Governor Lalji Tandon.
Madhya Pradesh Assembly session adjourned till 26th March, in view of coronavirus. (ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Assembly session begins amid floor test suspense
MLAs of the ruling Congress and opposition BJP arrived at the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly here on Monday morning for the Budget session amid suspense over holding of a floor test.
Bhopal: Governor Lalji Tandon left shortly after Assembly proceedings began. He said, "All must follow the rules under the Constitution so that dignity of Madhya Pradesh remains protected." (ANI)
BJP legislators returned to Bhopal in early hours of Monday in chartered plane after spending five days at resort in Haryana. (PTI)
Madhya Pradesh Minister Jitu Patwari: Chief Minister has said thatsome of our MLAs have been kidnapped. PM Narendra Modi has discovered a model to kill the democracy - abduct, lure, manage MLAs and keep them in police custody,record and make their videos viral and then demand for floor test.
Uncertainty looms over Madhya Pradesh trust vote on Monday
Uncertainty looms over holding of a floor test in the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday with sources in the Jyotiraditya Scindia camp claiming that the 22 MLAs of the Congress who had resigned last week might not be coming to Bhopal.
Madhya Pradesh Minister PC Sharma: We are ready to face the floor test but the Assembly floor is not complete. Sixteen of the Congress MLAs have been disappeared about which Chief Minister Kamal Nath has reported to Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)
I will speak to the Speaker tomorrow about floor test: Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath after meeting Governor Lalji Tandon: I have told Governor that I am ready for the floor test and the MLAs who have been held captive should be released. I will speak to the Speaker tomorrow about it (floor test). (ANI)
"Governor has ordered the government to conduct the floor test in the assembly after his address. Chief Minister is saying it's up to the Speaker & not him, what happens in the assembly is decided by govt, Speaker works on what is decided by govt," says Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Only raising of hands allowed during trust vote: Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon writes to Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon on Sunday wrote to Chief MinisterKamalNathsaying that the voting during a trust vote on Monday should be taken up only through raising of hands and not by any other method.
Congress, BJP head for showdown in Madhya Pradesh Assembly as Governor directs floor test
The political drama in Madhya Pradesh is all set to shift to the Assembly after the governor directed Chief Minister Kamal Nath to seek a trust vote on Monday and Speaker NP Prajapati said he will first give a ruling on whether to hold the floor test.
As the rebellion led by Jyotiraditya Scindia threatened the survival of its government, the Congress appeared keen on putting off the trust vote and asserted that it is the Speaker's prerogative to decide about the proceedings of the House, but a buoyed BJP maintained that he was bound by the governor's direction.
Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) imposed at Bhopal airport after supporters of Congress and BJP gathered at the airport today
22 Cong MLAs being held captive: Kamal Nath after meeting MP Governor Lalji Tandon.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath reaches Raj Bhavan in Bhopal to meet Governor Lalji Tandon
This is an emotional day for me: Scindia
It is an emotional day for me because the organisation and family in which I have spent 20 years, the organisation where I have put my hard work & efforts, I am leaving all that behind and handing myself over to you: Scindia
Agar pradesh mein do neta hain jo shayad apni car mein AC na chalayein, vo kewal Shivraj Singh aur Jyotiraditya Scindia hain. Meri aasha hai ki aap 1 hain aur hum 1 hain, aur jab 1 aur 1 mil jaye toh 2 nahi 11 hona chahiye, says Scindia.
Fortunate that BJP family opened its doors for me: Scindia
Today, it is a very emotional day for me. I consider myself fortunate that this family (BJP) opened the doors for me, and that I received the blessings of PM Modi Ji, Nadda saheb & Amit bhai: Scindia
Two states are involved in 'horse trading', says Cong
Action must be taken against the people behind this: Cong
Two of our ministers Jitu Patwari & Lakhan Singh had gone to Bengaluru. They were assaulted, we have info that our ministers have been arrested. If the police does not take action & release our ministers & MLAs, we will have to take it to the court:Vivek Tankha, Congress in Bhopal
Speaker issues notices to 22 rebel MLAs, seeks reply by Friday
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati has issued notices to 22 Congress MLAs who have resigned, asking them to appear before him by Friday and clarify whether they have quit voluntarily or under pressure, a legislature official said on Thursday.
Maharashtra govt strong, impregnable: Shiv Sena on rebellion in Madhya Pradesh
Days after Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress amid a rebellion in Madhya Pradesh by his supporters, the Shiv Sena said the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in Maharashtra is "strong and impregnable".
A day after joining BJP, Scindia meets Rajnath
A day after joining the BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia met senior leader of the saffron party Rajnath Singh on Thursday and exchanged views on various issues.
Jyotiraditya Scindia's induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah
Jyotiraditya Scindia's induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah said on March 12.
Floor test can not take place as the resignations submitted by 19 MLAs have not been accepted. They should physically come before the Speaker and speak for themselves. These MLAs have been held hostage by BJP, saysDigvijay Singh, Congress on the political situation in Madhya Pradesh.
Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: BJP to seek floor test against Kamal Nath govt on March 16
The BJP in Madhya Pradesh will seek a floor test on March 16 in the wake of 22 Congress MLAs resigning the state, a senior BJP leader said on Thursday.
The 14-month-old Kamal Nath-led government has been facing deep crisis following the resignation of 22 Congress MLAs after former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party on Tuesday.
Jyotiraditya Scindia's induction will strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve Madhya Pradesh: Amit Shah
Jyotiraditya Scindia's induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh, Home Minister Amit Shah said on March 12.
"I am sure his induction into the party will further strengthen BJP’s resolve to serve the people of Madhya Pradesh," Shah said in a tweet.
Posters of BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia being removed by the city's municipal corporation.
BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets Defence Minister and party leader Rajnath Singh at his residence in Delhi.
52 years on, another Scindia's Cong exit puts MP govt in crisis
Fifty-two years after 'Rajmata' Vijaya Raje Scindia, a prominent member of the erstwhile Gwalior royal dynasty, quit the Congress and caused the party-led government in Madhya Pradesh to collapse, history appears to be repeating itself.
BJP nominates Jyotiraditya Scindia for Rajya Sabha polls
S S Chouhan congragulates Scindia for being nominated for the Rajya Sabha polls, however, BJP hasn't confirmed their list of RS nominees
I congratulate Jyotiraditya Scindia and Harsh Singh Chauhan on being named Rajya Sabha candidates from Madhya Pradesh, tweets former Madhya PradeshCM and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan. However, BJP hasn't confirmed their Rajya Sabha poll nominees.
Jyotiraditya Scindia: 10 things you should know about him
Jyotiraditya Scindia, who exited Congress after 18 years, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at its headquarters in presence of BJP President JP Nadda on March 11.
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs reach Buena Vista Resort in Jaipur.
It's a joyous day for BJP & me personally. Today, I remember Rajmata Scindia ji. Jyotiraditya Scindia has become a member of BJP family. Yashodhara ji is here with us. Entire family is with BJP. They have a tradition where politics is a medium to serve people: S S Chouhan, BJP.
Congress is living in denial, have not fulfilled their promises, said Jyotiraditya Scindia.
I can say with confidence that the aim of serving the publicis not being fulfilled by Congress. Besides, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be: Jyotiraditya Scindia
Jyotiraditya Scindia says country's future totally secure in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's hands
In the time that Congress was in power in Madhya Pradesh, they have not fulfilled their promises, have not waived their loans, says Jyotiraditya Scindia.
BJP's media briefing ends, Jyotiraditya Scindia thanks senior party members for giving him a platform in the BJP.
I can say with confidence that the aim of public service is not being fulfilled by that party (Congress). Besides this, the present condition of the party indicates that it is not what it used to be, says Jyotiraditya Scindia.
I feel lucky for J P Nadda ji, Amit Shah ji, and Modi ji for giving me the platform to serve the people, says Jyotiraditya Scindia.
There have been 2 life changing events for me - one, the day I lost my father and the second, yesterday when I decided to choose a new path for my life...The Congress party is not anymore the party that it was earlier, says Jyotiraditya Scindia.
"I am sad because of the situation I can say that I was not able to serve the people. In the situation in which Congress is at, it wasn't what it was before," says Jyotiraditya Scindia.
I am grateful to everybody at BJP for including me in their family, says Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Jyotiraditya Scindia speaks at the BJP party meeting after being inducted into the party by party president J P Nadda
"This is a very democratic party and everybody will get a say", weloming Jyotiraditya Scindia, says party president J P Nadda
I welcome Jyotiraditya ji, says BJP President J P Nadda
BJP President J P Nadda welcomes Jyotiraditya Scindia into the party.
J P Nadda inducts Jyotiraditya Scindia into BJP
Jyotiraditya Scindia is expected to be inducted into BJP by J P Nadda
Everyone can see how democracy is being murdered: Ashok Gehlot
Everyone can see how democracy is being murdered. MLAs are coming to Jaipur, you can see what kind of horse-trading attempts are being made there (in MP). Aisa nanga naach kabhi nahi dekha gaya hai, jo satta mein baithe huye log kar rahe hain. We stand together: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot
Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches BJP headquarters.
95 Congress MLAs reach Bhopal airport, to leave for Jaipur
Amid the political crisis in Madhya Pradesh, 95 Congress MLAs reached the Bhopal airport to leave for Jaipur on Wednesday after the ruling party decided to shift its MLAs out of the state in a bid to keep its flock together.
Jyotiraditya Scindia to join BJP in the presence of party president JP Nadda at party headquarters, media briefing shortly.
Delhi: Jyotiraditya Scindia is on his way to BJP office and will join the party shortly.
Jyotiraditya Scindia leaves from his residence in Delhi.
Scindia could have been Congress nominee to Rajya Sabha but "only Modi-Shah" can give Cabinet post to the "over-ambitious" leader, says Digvijay Singh.
Congress government in Madhya Pradesh confident of winning the floor test, Digvijay Singh tells PTI. Heasserts: "we are not keeping quiet, we are not sleeping."
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh claims 13 out of 22 rebel MLAs in Madhya Pradesh have assured "they are not leaving Congress."
Will Jyotiraditya Scindia exit embolden Congress Young Turks to revolt?
Jyotiraditya Scindia’s departure from the Congress and his expected entry into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) might not open the floodgates for more such exits, but the episode has suddenly given a voice to Scindia’s former peers from the Congress to draw the Gandhis’ attention to their own plight and that of the Congress in general.
Ninety-fiveCongress MLAs reach Bhopal airport, to leave for Jaipur, reports PTI.
Congress MLAs leave for Bhopal airport. They will be flying to Jaipur shortly, reports ANI.
What Shashi Tharoor said on speculation that he may join BJP
Soon after Madhya Pradesh leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation on March 10, speculations of other Congress leaders such as Shashi Tharoor started making the rounds.
A Twitter user, Drunk Journalist, named two Congress leaders who he said will soon jump ship. "My next two bets who will be joining BJP soon 1) Milind Deora 2) Shashi Tharoor," the user’s tweet said.
Madhya Pradesh virus would not affect Maharashtra, says Sanjay Raut.
Congress reminds Scindia of key positions given to him over 18 years, says he 'broke trust'.
Crisis-hit Congress to shift its MLAs out of Madhya Pradesh
In a bid to keep its flock together, the crisis-hit Madhya Pradesh Congress has decided to shift its 92 MLAs either to Jaipur or some other place.
The move comes after 22 Congress MLAs loyal to former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned on Tuesday, pushing the 15-month-old Kamal Nath government to the brink of collapse.
Multiple media reports suggest that Jyotiraditya Scindia may join the BJP today.
We will prove majority on the floor of the house. All the Congress MLAs who are in Bengaluru were being misled; they are with us. Even BJP MLAs are in touch with us, says Congress leader Shobha Oza.
Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: BJP may nominate Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ram Madhav for Rajya Sabha
Former Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, who resigned from Congress on Tuesday could be one of the two Rajya Sabha candidates of the BJP in Madhya Pradesh. For the second seat, the name of BJP general secretary Ram Madhav is being widely speculated.
The issue of Rajya Sabha election has been discussed in the Central Election Committee meeting of the BJP attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief J P Nadda.
Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: 'Traitor', 'betrayer' says Congress, as Jyotiraditya Scindia exits
Jyotiraditya Scindia's shock exit from the Congress left the party divided, with a section virtually painting the erstwhile Gwalior royal a “traitor”, while another calling for introspection on the manner in which the party was functioning.
A number of Congress leaders sought to recall the role of the Gwalior royals in pre-independence India and their proximity to the British, particularly during the first war of Independence in 1857.
Did 'royal' link connect Jyotiraditya Scindia to top BJP leaders?
It was Shubhangini Raje Gaekwad, member of the former royal family of Baroda, who apparently became the bridge between the top BJP leadership and Jyotiraditya Scindia in the run-up to his exit from the Congress, sources said on Tuesday.
Scindia's wife Priyadarshni comes from the Gaekwad family.
Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, seeks 'fresh start' with BJP
Home Minister Amit Shah personally escorted Scindia for a meeting with Modi, which was seen as a clear signal on the importance the BJP attached to the erstwhile Gwalior royal. Ironically, only a fortnight back Scindia had attended the meeting of the Congress Working Committee that had sought Shah's resignation for his handling of the Delhi riots.
Contrary to speculation, Scindia was expected to formally join the BJP over the next couple of days in Bhopal along with his supporters.
Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs to leave for Jaipur tomorrow morning. (ANI)
"There is nothing to worry about, we will prove our majority. Our government will complete its term," says Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh: BJP, Cong MLAs to move to undisclosed locations
Both the ruling Congress and opposition BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday decided to herd their respective MLAs to undisclosed locations to prevent attempts to `poach' them.
Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Harish Rawat and Deepak Babaria left for Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. They will reach Bhopal late night today. (ANI)
MP Guv to decide on govt crisis on reaching Raj Bhavan
On a day when Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the Congress and 22 MLAs close to him resigned from the Madhya Pradesh assembly, Governor Lalji Tandon said he is keeping tabs on political developments and will take a decision only after reaching the Raj Bhavan in Bhopal.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves from BJP Headquarters after party's Central Election Committee meeting concludes.
Congress is ready to fight back if the need arises. We have 94 MLAs, nobody can break the morale of the party.
Madhya Pradesh govt crisis: Jyotiraditya Scindia resigns from Congress, seeks 'fresh start' with BJP
Marking a big shift, sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday quit the Congress and appeared set to cross over to the BJP looking forward to a “fresh start” after a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, pushing the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh on the brink of collapse.
Jyotiraditya Scindia to join BJP on March 12, reports NDTV
BJP CEC meeting ends, Kamal Nath to chair CLP meet soon
Jyotiraditya Scindia expected to arrive at BJP HQ soon.
Meeting of BJP Central Election Committee underway at party headquarters.
Meeting of BJP Central Election Committee begins at party headquarters in Delhi.
PM Modi arrives at the BJP HQ
I will take action according to the established procedure of the state Assembly: Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari arrive at BJP headquarters.
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah arrives at BJP Headquarters.
Leader of Opposition in state assembly Gopal Bhargava, Narottam Mishra, and other BJP leaders reach the residence of state assembly Speaker NP Prajapati to submit the resignations of 19 Congress MLAs.
Jyotiraditya Scindia arrives at his residence in Delhi. He resigned from Congress party earlier today.
Madhya Pradesh: BSP, SP MLAs meet Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Amid the political turmoil caused by resignations of at least 22 MLAs of the ruling Congress in Madhya Pradesh, a legislator of the BSP and another of the Samajwadi Party met BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday.
I have come to Bhopal with the resignations of 19 MLAs who are currently in Bengaluru. The number can increase till 30: Bhupendra Singh, BJP
Bhupendra Singh,BJP: I have come to Bhopal with the resignations of 19 MLAs who are currently in Bengaluru. The number can increase till 30 by evening as many people are willing to join BJP
Choudhary, resigns, taking the number of those who have quit to 22.
Scindia betrayed people's trust, ideology: Ashok Gehlot
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday accused Jyotiraditya Scindia of betraying the trust of people and ideology, saying people like him cannot thrive without power and the sooner they leave the better it is.
'Diwali' coming, say MP BJP workers as they play Holi at party office
Even as the political crisis that has gripped the Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh is still unfolding, workers of the opposition BJP on Tuesday broke into celebrations at the party office here.
Personal ambition behind Scindia's decision: Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury
Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury on Tuesday said ideology did not matter to Jyotiraditya Scindia, and claimed that "political convenience" and "personal ambition" played a major part his decision to quit the party.
BJP had arranged chartered planes to move Cong MLAs to Bengaluru: Digvijay Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh on Tuesday parried questions on the exact number of MLAs supporting the party in Madhya Pradesh amid a political crisis triggered by the resignation of Jyotiraditya Scindia and 14 MLAs loyal to him.
This is ghar wapasi: Yashodhara Raje Scindia on Jyotiraditya's exit from Congress
Jyotiraditya Scindia's paternal aunt and BJP MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, on Tuesday welcomed her nephew's decision to resign from the Congress, calling it in the "interest of the nation".
SP MLA Rajesh Shukla and BSP MLA Sanjeev Kushwaha arrive at the residence of BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
19 Congress MLAs, who are staying in Bengaluru, write a letter to Karnataka DGP, demanding protection & police escort.
19 Congress MLAs, who are staying in Bengaluru, write a letter to Karnataka DGP, demanding protection &police escort. Letter reads, "We've come to Karnataka voluntarily for some important work, regarding which we require protection for our safe movement&stay in& around Bangaluru".
Whatever happened let it be. Now we should be ready to sit in the opposition: Laxman Singh, Congress
Laxman Singh,Congress: Whatever happened let it be. Now we should be ready to sit in the opposition. In the future, Congress again will form the government. I don't think there will be much number game. We will meet the Chief Minister and discuss it.
Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath writes to Madhya Pradesh Governor, recommends the immediate removal of six ministers. (ANI)
Yashodhara Scindia, BJP leader: I am very happy and congratulate him. This is 'ghar vapasi'.
Yashodhara Scindia, BJP leader & aunt of Jyotiraditya Scindia: I am very happy and congratulate him. This is 'ghar vapasi'. Madhavrao Scindia had started his political career with Jan Sangh. Jyotiraditya was being neglected in Congress.
Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria after meeting Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath: State govt is strong and it will continue to run.
Congress leader Kantilal Bhuria after meeting Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath: State govt is strong and it will continue to run. The government is not going to fall because someone is saying so. We have required number of MLAs.
Jyotiraditya Scindia leaves from his residence. He had met PM Narendra Modi and HM Amit Shah earlier today and had tendered his resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi
Jyotiraditya Scindia to join the BJP at 6 pm today, reports NDTV.
JUST IN | 19 Congress MLAs including six state ministers from Madhya Pradesh who are in Bengaluru, tender their resignation from the Madhya Pradesh Assembly after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the party.
Fourteen Congress MLAs have sent their resignations via email, reports NDTV.
For some Congress leaders when Scindia ji was in Congress he was a Maharaja, now he is a mafia? These are their double standards, saysShivraj Singh Chouhan.
"Scindia ji held many senior posts in Congress party and was well respected, maybe he got lured by the offer of ministership given by PM Modi ji. We know his family has been associated with BJP for decades, but yet it is a big loss. So yes it will indeed be a loss to our party and I don't think our government in Madhya Pradesh will survive. This is the present-day politics of BJP, always tries to topple and destabilize opposition governments," says Congress ledaer Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary.
The Congress President has approved the expulsion of Jyotiraditya Scindia from the Indian National Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities, saysK C Venugopal.
BREAKING | Jyotiraditya Scindia has tendered resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi. 'Time for me to move on,' says Scindia in his resignation letter. The Congress leader has got Rajya Sabha ticket from the BJP.
JUST IN | Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia tenders resignation to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
BREAKING | Jyotiraditya Scindia gets Rajya Sabha ticket from BJP, 20 ministers set to resign, reports NDTV.
We have evidence that three chartered planes (which reportedly flew Congress MLAs to Bengaluru) were arranged by the BJP. This is part of a conspiracy to reverse the mandate of people of Madhya Pradesh because Kamal Nath has acted against mafias, says Congress leader Digvijaya Singh.
Congress leaders Digvijaya Singh, Jitu Patwari, Bala Bachchan, Sajjan Singh Verma, Surendra Singh Baghel and others arrive at CM Kamal Nath's residence in Bhopal.
Congress General Secretary K C Venugopal arrives at 10 Janpath to meet party president Sonia Gandhi.
This is Congress' internal matter, Kamal Nath govt is falling: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Hours after the Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday late night, senior BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said his party was not interested in toppling the government and termed the developments as the "internal matter" of the ruling party.
However, former minister and BJP leader Narottam Mishra said it seems the Kamal Nath government is falling.
A meeting is underway at the BJP office in Bhopal.Senior leaders including Shivraj Singh Chouhan, V D Sharma and Vinay Sahasrabuddhe are present.
Hopeful that current crisis in Madhya Pradesh ends soon and leaders are able to resolve differences, says Congress leader Sachin Pilot.
Anyone who is a true Congressman will not leave the party, says Digvijay Singh.
Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia meets PM Modi
Sulking Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, indicating a big shift in Madhya Pradesh politics and a threat the 15-month old Kamal Nath government. Scindia drove down to Modi's official 7, Lok Kalyan Marg residence accompanied by Home Minister Amit Shah, a clear sign of the erstwhile Gwalior royal's shift to the BJP camp.
The move came on late Madhavrao Scindia's 75th birth anniversary.
If the faction (17 MLAs) supporting Scindia defects, the government may collapse. The Madhya Pradesh government is in crisis after 20 ministers resigned from their posts reposing their faith in Chief Minister Kamal Nath's leadership.
JUST IN | Congress leader and Kamal Nath's rival Jyotiraditya Scindia is learnt to be at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg to meet PM Narendra Modi at his official residence. Home Minister Amit Shah is also said to be present, according to multiple media reports.
Chief Minister Kamal Nath spoke to Sonia Gandhi last night when she has said 'Do what you deem fit'. Party is trying to convey to rebel MLAs that contesting elections again may not be a good idea, reports News18 quoting Congress sources.
Multiple media reports are saying that Jyotiraditya Scindia may join the BJP. Today morning, BJP leader Narottam Mishra said that he (Scindia) is a "big leader, and he will definitely be welcomed in BJP."
JUST IN | Jyotiraditya Scindia leaves from his residence.
Unable to reach Scindia because he has swine flu, says Digvijay Singh
Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh said that Jyotiraditya Scindia is out of contact because he has swine flu. "We tried to contact Scindiaji, but it's being said that he is suffering from swine flu, so haven't been able to speak to him," Chouhan said while speaking to reporters last night.
Interestingly, today isMadhavrao Scindia's birth anniversary.
20 MP ministers resign as Kamal Nath tries to save govt after Scindia and 17 MLAs go incommunicado
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a crisis on Monday as a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with 17 MLAs, virtually revolted prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers resigned reposing faith in his leadership.
Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen.
After the dramatic developments, MP Forest Minister Umang Singhar told PTI, "We have resigned. Now it is up to the chief minister to take a call." Out of the 28 ministers, 20 were present at the cabinet meeting, besides the chief minister. (PTI)
Jyotiraditya Scindia big leader, he's definitely welcome in BJP, says Narottam Mishra
Everyone is heartily welcome in Bharatiya Janata Party. We induct even grassroot-level workers, Scindia ji is a very big leader, he is definitely welcome, BJP leader Narottam Mishra said on being asked if BJP will welcome Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia into the party.
Interestingly, legislators of the Bahujan Samaj Party and Samajwadi Party, who were brought back by a special plane by Congress leaders to Bhopal, on Thursday denied charges of horse-trading and abduction by BJP leaders in Madhya Pradesh.
While reiterating their support to the Congress-led Kamal Nath government, BSP MLAs Ram Bai and Sanjeev Singh Kushwaha and SP legislator Rajesh Shukla denied that any BJP leader contacted them and offered a deal.
The Rajya Sabha terms of Congress veteran Digvijay Singh, and BJP leaders Prabhat Jha and Satyanarayan Jatiya will end on April 9. As per the arithmetic in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the two parties are sure to win one Rajya Sabha seat each, but a tussle is likely for the third seat. While the Congress has 114 MLAs, the opposition BJP has 107 legislators.
All Madhya Pradesh ministers present in cabinet meeting submit resignations to CM Kamal Nath
The Congress government in Madhya Pradesh plunged into a political crisis on Monday after a sulking Jyotiraditya Scindia, along with at least 17 MLAs, virtually raised a banner of revolt prompting Chief Minister Kamal Nath to call a late-night cabinet meeting where around 20 ministers present resigned reposing their faith in his leadership.
Nath alleged that the BJP was adopting immoral ways to "destabilise my government" and vowed not to let it happen.
Yesterday, a section of Congress leaders, mostly of Kamal Nath camp, demanded that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra be nominated from the state for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls, seen by many as an attempt to thwart Scindia’s chance to reach the Upper House.
Nath, who left for Delhi on Sunday night, was supposed to come back to Bhopal on March 12 after celebrating Holi, but returned after meeting Sonia Gandhi in the national capital, and went into a huddle with Digvijay Singh and other senior leaders at his residence, before calling the cabinet meeting. After the meeting with Gandhi, Nath said any decision on the party's nominees for Rajya Sabha polls would be taken unanimously.
Scindia and Nath have fallen out over the post of the state Congress president, which is currently held by the chief minister.
Of them, eight had come back and many of them wanted ministerial berths, according to sources. However, two Congress MLAs have not yet returned.
Trouble has been brewing in the Congress ahead of Rajya Sabha polls as it had last week accused the BJP of trying to topple its government after 10 MLAs of the ruling party and those of its allies travelled to Haryana, though the BJP had denied the charge.
Scindia, however, kept his cards close to his chest and there was no word from him on the developments.