Bihar Speaker faces no-confidence motion

'Mahagathbandhan' brings no-confidence motion against Bihar Speaker Vijay Sinha

At present, the BJP has 77 MLAs, which is not good enough for Sinha to survive in the Speaker's post

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Aug 10 2022, 14:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 10 2022, 14:25 ist
Vijay Kumar Sinha file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

The leaders of the 'Mahagathbandhan' headed by Lalit Yadav brought a no-confidence motion against present Assembly Speaker Vijay Kumar Singh.

A letter signed by 50 MLAs of the 'Mahagathbandhan' was submitted before the secretary of the Bihar Vidhan Sabha on Wednesday.

With this, Vijay Kumar Sinha has to prove the majority inside the Assembly to retain his position as Speaker. If he does not have the adequate numbers, he will have to step down from the post. If Vijay Kumar Sinha challenges the no-confidence motion, then he will have to prove the majority in the Vidhan Sabha.

Also read | Nitish Kumar: Running strong despite twists and turns

At present, the BJP has 77 MLAs, which is not good enough for Sinha to survive in the Speaker's post.

In the new government, Awadh Bihari Chaudhary, who is the senior most MLA of the RJD, is in the frontrunner for the post of Speaker.

As per the negotiation between the Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the latter will take the post of deputy chief minister along with that of Speaker. The Finance ministry, environment and forest, land record and revenue, health, road construction department, Panchayati Raj may go to the RJD.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will keep the home ministry and general administration with himself while education, building construction and other key portfolios also will remain with the JD(U).

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Bihar
BJP
JD(U)
Indian Politics
RJD

What's Brewing

Explained | Causes and consequences of Amazon fires

Explained | Causes and consequences of Amazon fires

Tejashwi on cusp of larger roles

Tejashwi on cusp of larger roles

Upgraded climate targets welcome

Upgraded climate targets welcome

Magic of the Masai Mara

Magic of the Masai Mara

Giggs 'headbutted' ex-girlfriend in face, court hears

Giggs 'headbutted' ex-girlfriend in face, court hears

10% parking space to be reserved for cycles in B'luru

10% parking space to be reserved for cycles in B'luru

Now an online delivery app for Bengaluru's street food

Now an online delivery app for Bengaluru's street food

The child influencer who rocked Cannes Lions 2022

The child influencer who rocked Cannes Lions 2022

 