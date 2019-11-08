Maharashtra: After CM resigns, Cong leaders meet Pawar

Hours after Devendra Fadnavis resigned as Maharashtra Chief Minister amid a continuing impasse over power-sharing talks with ally Shiv Sena, Congress leaders met NCP chief Sharad Pawar at his residence here.

Speaking to the media after the meeting at Pawar's residence "Silver Oak", state Congress president Balasaheb Thorat said his party and NCP had not taken any decision about their strategy.

"All eyes are now on Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari," he said, adding that the governor should follow the set precedents in the current situation.

Former chief ministers and Congress leaders Sushilkumar Shinde, Prithviraj Chavan and Ashok Chavan were among those who met Pawar.

Fadnavis, who is to continue as caretaker CM for the time being, blamed the BJP ally Sena for the situation, while Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray maintained that his party had been promised chief minister's post for half the term, which the BJP is now denying.

Pawar has repeatedly said that his party and Congress had the mandate to sit in opposition, and the BJP-Sena should form a government and honour the voters' decision.