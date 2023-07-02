Maharashtra Congress calls meet of legislators on July 4 after Ajit Pawar's jump to NDA

The Maharashtra Congress has convened a meeting of its legislators on Tuesday in view of the developments in the state that saw a split in the Nationalist Congress Party and Ajit Pawar being inducted as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government.
The meeting has been convened by Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat.
Also Read | Ajit Pawar joins NDA in Maharashtra: Key takeaways
The Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena and the NCP have now seen splits in the last one year.
The Sena split in June last year after a rebellion by Shinde, who became CM with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt
No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence
Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon
Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average
Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK
UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids
India win the battle of equals
John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release