Maharashtra Congress calls meeting amid NCP split

Maharashtra Congress calls meet of legislators on July 4 after Ajit Pawar's jump to NDA

The meeting has been convened by Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai ,
  • Jul 02 2023, 23:12 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2023, 23:12 ist
Balasaheb Thorat. Credit: PTI Photo

The Maharashtra Congress has convened a meeting of its legislators on Tuesday in view of the developments in the state that saw a split in the Nationalist Congress Party and Ajit Pawar being inducted as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government.

The meeting has been convened by Congress Legislature Party leader Balasaheb Thorat.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar joins NDA in Maharashtra: Key takeaways

The Congress' Maha Vikas Aghadi allies Shiv Sena and the NCP have now seen splits in the last one year.

The Sena split in June last year after a rebellion by Shinde, who became CM with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ajit Pawar
India News
Indian Politics
NCP
Congress
Balasaheb Thorat

Related videos

What's Brewing

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

Lingerie theft in Gujarat escalates to clash; 10 hurt

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

No pressure: Rybakina ahead of Wimbledon title defence

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Venus returns to favourite hunting ground Wimbledon

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Monsoon rains cover country, still lower than average

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

Sunak speaks of 'sting' of racism growing up in UK

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

UP village carves out niche in making artificial braids

India win the battle of equals

India win the battle of equals

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

John Abraham's 'The Diplomat' set for Jan 2024 release

 