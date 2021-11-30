Mamata Banerjee to meet Sharad Pawar, India Inc in Mumbai

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will call on the Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar during her Mumbai visit starting here Tuesday, official sources said here.

"CM of West Bengal Ms Mamata Banerjee-ji will pay a courtesy visit to our party President Sharad Pawar Saheb tomorrow, 3 pm at his residence 'Silver Oak,' on Dec. 1, in Mumbai," said NCP National Spokesperson and Minority Affairs Minister Nawab Malik said.

According to indications, Banerjee will arrive here later Tuesday and plans to meet several top industrialists to attract investments to her state and invite them for the upcoming Bengal Global Business Summit in April 2022.

It was not immediately clear whether she would meet Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, who is presently convalescing after spinal surgery.

On a new high after sweeping the West Bengal Assembly elections last May, Banerjee is currently flapping her wings for a national political flight.

Last April, Pawar was planning to campaign for Banerjee during the Bengal Assembly elections but was unable to do so owing to certain constraints.

Both Pawar and Banerjee are keenly making efforts to engage the national opposition parties and provide a united fight to the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Besides Pawar, the All India Trinamool Congress chief enjoys a great rapport with Thackeray, whom she has met in the past, though her relations with the Congress -- the third partner in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government here -- are strained.

