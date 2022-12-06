MCD Election Results Live: Will exit polls prediction of AAP's victory come true?

The exit polls on Monday had predicted a massive victory for AAP in the MCD election in Delhi. However, the BJP on Tuesday had exuded hope that the tide will turn in its favour. The results for the civic polls will be announced after counting of polled votes on all the 250 municipal wards on Wednesday. Stay tuned for live updates on the election results.
MCD mandate will show AAP is a fiercely-honest party: Sisodia
On the eve of the announcement of election results for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said on Tuesday predicted a landslide victory for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
"This mandate will be a signal from Delhi to the whole country that AAP is a fiercely-honest party. The BJP levelled fake allegations against me, ran a witch-hunt against Satyendar Jain. But the people of Delhi have proven with their mandate that there was no scam in Delhi and all the allegations levelled by the BJP were false, motivated by conspiracy and dirty politics," Sisodia said.
Three exit polls on Monday predicted a clear win for the Aam Aadmi Party in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls and an end to the BJP's 15-year rule at the civic body.The Aaj Tak-Axis My India survey showed the AAP was going to bag 149-171 municipal wards, while the BJP will win 69-91 wards. The survey gave 3-7 wards to the Congress and 5-9 to others.
The AAP is predicted to win 146-156 wards in the Times Now-ETG survey which gave 84-94 wards to the BJP and, 6-10 to the Congress and up to four to others. The News X exit poll gave the Aam Aadmi Party 150-175 wards and the BJP 70-92, while the Congress may win 4-7 municipal wards.(PTI)
Twenty companies of paramilitary personnel and over 10,000 officers of Delhi Police have been deployed at the 42 centres where votes for the civic polls in the national capital will be counted on Wednesday, officials said. Counting will begin at 8 am under tight security arrangements, they said. (PTI)
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday congratulated the people of Delhi after exit polls showed a clean sweep by the AAP in the municipal elections and also said the prediction for the party in Gujarat is a "positive sign". Read more
Amid exit polls predicting AAP win for MCD, BJP says will return to power
Ahead of the counting of votes for the MCD polls, the BJP on Tuesday exuded hope that the tide will turn in its favour even as the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed a "landslide" victory as predicted by exit polls. Read more