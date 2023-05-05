Meghalaya: PDF announces merger with NPP

Meghalaya: PDF announces merger with NPP

The PDF is a part of the NPP-led ruling coalition in the state, and has two MLAs in the assembly, whose current strength is 59

PTI
PTI, Shillong,
  • May 05 2023, 21:58 ist
  • updated: May 05 2023, 23:03 ist
Meghalaya Chief Minister and NPP leader Conrad K Sangma. Credit: PTI File Photo

The People's Democratic Front (PDF) on Friday announced that it will merge with Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's NPP.

The PDF is a part of the NPP-led ruling coalition in the state, and has two MLAs in the assembly, whose current strength is 59. After the merger, NPP's tally will rise to 28.

The decision to merge was unanimously taken at PDF's general council meeting, chaired by its president Gavin M Mylliem, who is one of the two MLAs. Senior PDF leaders, including its working president Banteidor Lyngdoh -- the other MLA, were present at the meeting.

Also Read | Meghalaya: VPP gets EC recognition as state party

"The official merger will take place at the NPP's state office on Saturday. The merger document will be signed between NPP national chief Conrad K Sangma and the PDF president," Lyngdoh told PTI

Mylliem said several parties approached them for a merger, but the majority of PDF members were inclined to go with the NPP considering its ideology and agendas.

"We have been working with NPP under the able leadership of CM Sangma for the last five years," he said.

Asked if he was hoping for a cabinet berth, he said, "It totally depends on the wisdom of the chief minister."

Mylliem, however, said that he and Lyngdoh have been already appointed advisors in state government.

"We had a meeting with the chief minister where he clearly stated that the NPP will reshuffle its organisation in the coming months and accommodate all PDF members," he added.

India News
Indian Politics
Meghalaya
Conrad K Sangma
NPP
PDF

