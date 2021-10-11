Aryan Khan being targeted because he's Muslim: Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti says Aryan Khan being 'targeted' because he is Muslim

She also claimed that Muslims are targeted to please the core vote bank of the BJP

Srinagar,
  Oct 11 2021, 15:36 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2021, 15:49 ist

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was being targeted by the central agencies just due to his surname, claiming that Muslims are targeted to please the core vote bank of the BJP.

"Instead of making an example out of a Union Minister's son accused of killing four farmers, central agencies are after a 23-year-old simply because his surname happens to be Khan. Travesty of justice that Muslims are targeted to satiate the sadistic wishes of BJP’s core vote bank," Mehbooba tweeted.

Also Read | Aryan Khan's bail plea in drugs case to be heard on October 13

She was referring to Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra, who is accused of mowing down farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh last week.

