Aftab's lawyer seeks release of his debit, credit card

Mehrauli Murder: Aftab Poonawala's advocate seeks release of his debit, credit card

The application said that Poonawala was suffering from harsh winter inside prison and he did not have adequate garments

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 06 2023, 16:16 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2023, 16:23 ist
Aftab Amin Poonawala. Credit: PTI file photo

Aftab Amin Poonawala's advocate on Friday moved an application for the release of his debit and credit card.

The application said that Poonawala was suffering from harsh winter inside prison and he did not have adequate garments.

So, there is an urgent need for funds to purchase the day-to-day items, as well as warm clothes, the application said.

"That the accused had some funds in his bank accounts and the debit card/credit cards of the accused is lying with the police officials," said the application seeking release of the cards to his advocate.

Poonawala, 28, is likely to be produced in court via video conferencing soon after his judicial custody ends.

Poonawala allegedly sawed the body of his live-in partner, Shraddha Walkar, into 35 pieces and kept them in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his house in south Delhi's Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

Mehrauli murder case
India News

