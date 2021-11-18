Modi to attend DGP's conference in Lucknow on November 20

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 56th Conference of Director Generals of Police (DGP) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) at Police Headquarters in Lucknow over the coming weekend.

The two-day conference, beginning November 20, will be held in a hybrid format with DGPs of States/UTs and Heads of Central Armed Police Forces and Central Police Organizations attending the Conference at the venue in Lucknow, while other invitees joining through video conference facilities from 37 different locations at IB/SIB Headquarters.

The conference will discuss a wide range of issues including Cyber Crime, Data Governance, Counter Terrorism challenges, Left Wing Extremism, Emerging Trends in Narcotics trafficking, Prison Reforms among others.

Since 2014, Modi has taken a keen interest in the DGP's conference, making it a point to attend all sessions and encouraging free and informal discussions that provide an opportunity to top police officials to directly brief him on key policing and internal security issues affecting the country.

Since 2014, the annual conferences, which used to be organised in Delhi, have been held in different cities with an exception of the year 2020 when it was held virtually.

In 2014, the conference was organised at Guwahati, followed by Dhordo, Rann of Kutch in 2015; National Police Academy, Hyderabad in 2016; BSF Academy, Tekanpur in 2017; Kevadiya in 2018; and IISER, Pune in 2019.