MVA demands resignation of Shinde, seeks judicial probe over heat stroke incident

The Maharashtra Opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi, on Wednesday, stepped up the demand for the resignation of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde even as the resultant deathtoll from Sunday’s Maharashtra Bhushan post-event heat stroke tragedy mounted to 14.

Some fresh videos and photos have surfaced suggesting a mini stampede-like situation as well.

The Maharashtra Bhushan award was conferred to the well-known social worker, Dattatreya Narayan Dharmadhikari, popularly known as Appasaheb Dharmadhikari, by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday at the Corporate Park in Kharghar in the satellite township of Navi Mumbai. The event was held during the morning and noon when the temperatures and humidity was soaring and several people were taken ill.

Read | No proposal of joining party from Ajit Pawar: BJP

The Sharad Pawar-led NCP, the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress demanded the resignation of Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and registration of an offence of culpable homicide.

The state’s Cultural Affairs Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar too had come under the fire of the MVA opposition.

Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole has claimed that the government is hiding various facts related to the event. “Whether the deaths have been because of a stampede…what is the government hiding?,” he said.

Patole said that Shinde and Fadnavis must resign immediately. “I request Governor Ramesh Bais to dismiss this government,” said Patole.

“It is the government which is responsible for the death of these 14 persons,” said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief spokesperson and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut.

Read | Maharashtra sunstroke tragedy: Amit Shah condoles death of attendees at award event

“Had Fadnavis been in the Opposition, he would have gone to the Navi Mumbai police headquarters and would have not come out till the FIR on culpable homicide was registered….today is the Deputy Chief Minister holding the Home portfolio and his responsibility is more…he should ask the Chief Minister to step down,” added Raut.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Ajit Pawar, has demanded a judicial probe into the incident. “The tragedy should be investigated by a retired judge and a case of culpable homicide should be registered against the culprits. A compensation of at least Rs 20 lakh to relatives of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to the injured victims, along with free treatment, should be extended,” said Pawar of the NCP.