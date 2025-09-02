Hope in the midst of struggle

<p class="bodytext">There are a few instances in life when we feel really low and desolate and there seems to be no way out. The dreary tunnel of life appears so long that the light at the end of it is not visible at all. We feel trapped in a dense fog with no sign of hope in sight. In such a situation it is difficult to remember that nothing lasts forever – if not the good, definitely not the bad; it is hard to realise that everything is cyclical in nature - the phases of the moon, the position of the sun based on movement of the earth, the time in the clock, our life and the highs and lows in it. </p>.The shadow of overindulgence.<p class="bodytext">Human life is such - never without its strife, struggles or stress. When God came down to earth, even He had no respite from the problems and travails he had to go through. Rama was far from his father when he died pining for his beloved son. Born a prince, he was exiled to live in the forest for 14 years and later had to suffer separation from his wife and children. Krishna had his own share of struggles - separation from his parents at birth and from his foster parents again in childhood, estrangement from his beloved in youth, loss of his favourite nephew in the prime of his life and participation in a mighty war that he tried so hard to prevent. We also know about the burden of the cross that Jesus the son of God had to bear and his horrific painful crucifixion. If Gods have had their helpless and desolate moments, what can be said about us ordinary mortals? </p>.<p class="bodytext">Wait for the fog to clear and there is clarity of emotional thought. Never act in haste however difficult it might look to navigate through life’s problems. Talk to friends or family. Seek professional help. They might not have all the answers, but they can help you out of your maze, one step at a time - slowly and steadily. Give your healing some time. Your loved ones might seem too busy to bother about you but they do care for, need and love you - though it might not be apparent all the time. Face life head on. Do not turn away from a road that you don’t even know what it’s leading to. Circumstances never remain the same. However colossal the problems, they appear miniscule in hindsight. Ride the wave of life – its ebb and tide with equal flair. Life is too precious, never give up on it; you’re definitely worth it! </p>