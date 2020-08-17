Nadda calls Rahul Gandhi 'Prince of incompetence' for his swipe at PM CARES Fund

Rahul Gandhi’s “improbity” jibe at the PM CARES fund drew sharp reaction from BJP President J P Nadda, who dubbed the former Congress President as a “loser” and “prince of incompetence” and accused him of spreading “fake news”.

“PM CARES for Right to Improbity,” Rahul had said on Twitter, tagging a report on the Prime Minister’s Office denying information on the PM-CARES fund under the Right to Information Act.

Though Nadda did not name Rahul, the target was apparent as Congress hit back at Nadda asking him to tell Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get an audit of the PM-CARES fund done by the CAG.

“This happens when the ‘Prince of Incompetence’ shares articles without even reading them. The RTI was filed to know details of other RTIs & this is maliciously spun by you as an attack on transparency. Well, it’s natural given how your career is only based on spreading fake news,” Nadda said.

“Your family’s dubious legacy includes appropriating a permanent position in PMNRF and then diverting money from PMNRF into your family trusts. You and your mother also took money from the Chinese to hurt our national interest. Can anyone stoop lower,” Nadda asked.

“The entire nation has full faith in the PM and his initiatives. This faith was yet again visible with the massive support for PM CARES. Being the loser you are, you can only crib and spread fake news while the entire nation has joined hands in the fight against Covid-19,” the BJP President said.