Nadda challenges opposition leaders to give account of work done by them in Uttar Pradesh

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday threw an open challenge to leaders of opposition parties to give an account of work done during their respective tenures in Uttar Pradesh.

“I challenge the leaders of SP, BSP and Congress to come forward with an account of their respective terms and our booth level workers are ready for an open debate with them over the same. None of the governments led by these parties did as much work as has been done in over four years of Yogi Adityanath government,” he said.

He was speaking at a function to launch the party's ‘Booth Vijay Abhiyan’ for the state polls next year.

Targeting the opposition parties for not extending enough support during Covid-19 pandemic, the BJP chief said, “Amid the pandemic outbreak, these parties did politics only through tweets and virtual press conferences by confining themselves in closed rooms.

“History will remember that when people were in trouble, they (opposition leaders) turned themselves away from the people,” he alleged, adding that the Adityanath govt and BJP workers helped people not only of the state, but also the migrants who came from other states.

Nadda said while the BJP government worked for ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas and sabka vishwas’, the governments led by the SP, BSP and Congress connived to benefit only one family as they had nothing to do with the people of UP.

Lauding the UP government for the work done by it for developing religious places like Mathura, Kashi, Chitrakoot and Ayodhya, the senior BJP leader said, "There was a time when taking the name of Lord Rama in UP was difficult, ‘Ram sewaks’ were fired at, Congress had refused to accept the existence of Lord Rama and but today SP, BSP and Congress have started indulging in politics of convenience.”

He asked as to why a grand temple of Lord Rama was not built during their governments and enumerated the work done during the Adityanath government like holding grand Kumbh in Prayagraj, Deepotsav in Ayodhya, Krishna Utsav in Mathura and resuming the tradition of Dev Deepawali in Varanasi.

During the previous regimes, there was crime, corruption and anarchy but now the scene is different and it is development all round, he said, adding that UP has become riot free, women are safe and there is law and order.

“Seva is our dharma and the target is poverty alleviation and we have zero tolerance policy for corruption and terrorism. Under PM Narendra Modi’s guidance and CM Adityanath's leadership, UP has written a new chapter of development by working for the progress of villages and the poor.

UP is leading in 44 development schemes, he said.

In an apparent reference to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Nadda said there are some leaders in the country who go abroad for vacation when parliament is in session.

In an assurance to farmers, the BJP president said there will be no change in MSP and it will remain intact and there is no need for the farmers of the country to worry.

Today the Modi government has given freedom to the farmers in the country to sell their crops anywhere at their preferred price, Nadda added.

