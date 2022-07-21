National Herald case: Rahul, Priyanka reach 10 Janpath to meet Sonia

PMLA case: Rahul, Priyanka meet Sonia at 10 Janpath

Sonia was summoned by the ED on June 21 but due to her health issues, she was unable to join the probe and had sought postponement

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2022, 13:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2022, 13:55 ist
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi on Thursday reached 10 Janpath to lend support to party's interim president and their mother Sonia Gandhi ahead of her appearance before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the National Herald case.

As per the scheduled date, the veteran leader will appear before the probe agency around 12 p.m. where she will be questioned by a team of joint director level officials, including a woman.

She is likely to be asked the same set of questions which were asked to Rahul Gandhi during his five day-questioning, ED sources claimed.

Meanwhile, anticipating a protest march by Congress workers from the party headquarters to the ED Office, the area has been turned into a virtual fortress with heavy deployment of police, CRPF and Rapid Action Force personnel.

