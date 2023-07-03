NCP had hint of BJP's intention to break party: MLA

NCP leaders had hint of BJP's 'intention' to break party, but were unaware of Ajit Pawar's move: Rohit Pawar

Rohit Pawar said he is firmly with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jul 03 2023, 11:49 ist
  • updated: Jul 03 2023, 11:50 ist
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar with party MLA Rohit Pawar speaks during a press conference at his residence, in Pune, Sunday, July 2, 2023. Credit: PTI Photo

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of party chief Sharad Pawar, on Monday claimed senior leaders had an inkling of BJP's "intention" to break the party, but were clueless about Ajit Pawar's swift move to join hands with the ruling alliance.

Speaking to reporters in Maharashtra's Pune city, Rohit Pawar said he is firmly with NCP chief Sharad Pawar.



On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister, shocking his uncle Sharad Pawar, who founded the party 24 years ago.

Eight NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government.

Reacting to the developments, Rohit Pawar, the grandson of Sharad Pawar's elder brother Appasaheb Pawar, said, “We had no clue of Ajit Pawar joining hands with BJP. But the BJP was keen on breaking the NCP. We knew this much."



"However, going by all these developments, we wonder whether people like me made a mistake by joining politics," he added.

Asked about Ajit Pawar's move, the legislator said he is emotional towards him as he is his uncle.

"He (Ajit Pawar) has helped me in his personal capacity also. However, politically, we all are with party chief Sharad Pawar,” he said.

Rohit Pawar also said if put to test, Sharad Pawar will have a larger acceptance as the leader of people.

In the wake of nine NCP leaders, including Ajit Pawar, joining the Eknath Shinde government, party chief Sharad Pawar has convened a meeting on July 5 in Mumbai to discuss the developments and the future course of action.

“The state has a history of struggle and perseverance. We will continue to do so,” Rohit Pawar said.

