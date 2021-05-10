Congress needs to take note of election debacle: Sonia

Need to take note of serious setbacks in assembly polls, face reality to draw lessons: Sonia Gandhi

The Congress fared poorly, drawing a blank in West Bengal and failing to win back power in Kerala and Assam

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 10 2021, 12:45 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 12:45 ist
Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Credit: PTI File Photo

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Monday said the party has to take note of its serious setbacks in assembly polls and face the reality to draw the right lessons.

Addressing a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), Gandhi said she intends to set up a small group to look at every aspect that caused such reverses.

The meeting of the top Congress body has been convened to deliberate and introspect on the party's poor performance in the just-concluded assembly elections.

The Congress fared poorly, drawing a blank in West Bengal and failing to win back power in Kerala and Assam, besides losing Puducherry. The party only came to power with the help of its ally DMK in Tamil Nadu.

"We have to take note of our serious setbacks. To say that we are deeply disappointed is to make an understatement. I intend to set up a small group to look at every aspect that caused such reverses and report back very quickly," she told the meeting in her inaugural address.

Read more: Had govt done its job, it would not have come to this: Rahul Gandhi on foreign Covid-19 aid

Gandhi said the party needs to candidly understand "why in Kerala and Assam we failed to dislodge the incumbent governments, and why in West Bengal we drew a complete blank".

"These will yield uncomfortable lessons, but if we do not face up to the reality, if we do not look the facts in the face, we will not draw the right lessons," she noted.

Gandhi also said that the schedule to elect the new Congress president would also be discussed at the meeting.

She also hit out at the Modi government over the handling of the pandemic situation.

"The situation has become even more catastrophic. Governance failures have become even more stark. Scientific advice has been willfully ignored and the country is paying a horrendous price for the Modi government's neglect of the pandemic, indeed its willful patronage of super-spreader events that were allowed for partisan gains," she said.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Sonia Gandhi
West Bengal Assembly Elections 2021
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021
Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Assembly Elections 2021

Related videos

What's Brewing

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade

I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen

I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen

Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai

Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

 