New Agri laws will undercut MSP procurement: Pawar

New Agri laws will undercut MSP procurement: Sharad Pawar

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Jan 31 2021, 01:40 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 01:40 ist
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Credit: PTI

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday said the new agriculture laws of the Union government will adversely impact the Minimum Support Price (MSP) procurement and weaken the `Mandi' system.

As farmers' agitation on Delhi borders against the contentious laws continues unabated, Pawar said in a series of tweets that the MSP mechanism should be strengthened further.

The new farm laws curtail the powers of Agricultural Produce Market Committees (APMCs or `Mandis' in common parlance) regarding collection of levy and fees from private traders, dispute resolution, agri-trade licensing and regulation of e-trading,he said.

"I am also concerned about the amended Essential Commodities Act," the former Union agriculture minister said.

Under the amended act, the government will intervene for price control only if rates of horticultural produce go up 100 percent and that of non-perishable items by 50 percent, he said.

Stock-piling limits have been removed on food grains, pulses, onions, potatoes and oil seeds which can cause apprehension that corporates will purchase commodities at lower rates and sell them at higher prices to consumers, Pawar said.

"During my tenure, draft APMC rules 2007 were framed for setting up special markets, thereby providing alternative platforms for farmers to market their commodities and utmost care was also taken to strengthen the existing mandisystem," he said.

Thousands of farmers have been protesting since late November at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding a rollback of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

MSP
Farm Bills
farm laws
Sharad Pawar

What's Brewing

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Justice Pushpa: Bombay HC Judge behind POCSO rulings

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

American B-1B Lancer to perform fly-by at Aero India

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

Budget 2021 | 5 movies to watch before the big day

 