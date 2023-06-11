No hint from Pilot on leaving Congress but he sticks to his demands

Sachin Pilot on Sunday did not give any hint of leaving Congress though he stuck to his stand on his demands. This comes as a huge relief to the party in poll-bound Rajasthan amid indications that the central leadership has managed to convince the dissident leader to stay.

There were speculations that the former Rajasthan Chief Minister, who is locked in a bitter factional fight with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, would announce or hint his next move on the death anniversary of his father Rajesh Pilot in Rajasthan's Dausa during memorial programmes.

The indication that 'all is well' came with Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge tweeting a tribute to the senior Pilot and tagging his son.

"Our heartfelt tributes to former Union Minister and senior Congress leader, Rajesh Pilot, on his death anniversary. Throughout his life, he raised the voice of the farmers, the deprived and the exploited, and performed his duty in the service of the country through the Air Force," Kharge said.

Gehlot too tweeted his tributes to the senior Pilot by posting his picture.

In Dausa, Pilot said people's trust is the "biggest asset" for him and he would keep fighting for justice while asserting that he would not back down on his demands.

Also read | Congress chief Kharge pays tribute to Rajesh Pilot on his death anniversary

"I have always put my views with respect. If there is something lacking in our governance, then without blaming others we should rectify it. I didn't put forward my demands to defame someone. Raising your views is very important in politics," he said.

"People's trust, promises made to them and credibility are the biggest assets in politics. In the last 20-22 years, since I have been in politics, I have not done any such thing which has led to decrease in trust," he said unveiling a statue of Rajesh Pilot at Gurjar Hostel.

Though he did not name Gehlot, Pilot made not so veiled remarks while insisting on his demand for a probe against former BJP Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and referring to the demand for compensation for youth who were affected by recruitment exam paper leak.

Without referring to the Chief Minister, Pilot spoke about a remark that every mistake calls for punishment. Somebody called it "intellectual bankruptcy", he said referring to Gehlot's remark on his demand for compensation to youths.

On May 29, the central leadership had announced a ceasefire in its Rajasthan unit after a marathon four-hour-long meeting Kharge and Rahul Gandhi had with Gehlot and Pilot.

Though Pilot has not gone ahead on his threat to launch a statewide agitation on May 31 on his demands, the 45-year-old leader has not given up his demand and made it public his intention.

On its part, the central leadership has assigned General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal to keep in touch with Pilot and ensure that he does not rock the boat in an election year.