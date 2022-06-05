No intention of hurting religious sentiments: Jindal

No intention of hurting religious sentiments, says Naveen Kumar Jindal on Prophet Mohammed row

He said that he was unaware of being expelled from the BJP and was yet to receive any letter from the state president

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 05 2022, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2022, 19:34 ist
Naveen Kumar Jindal. Credit: PTI file photo

Naveen Kumar Jindal, who was on Sunday expelled from the BJP, said his remarks were not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community and claimed he was receiving death threats.

Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta expelled Jindal, who was the Delhi BJP media cell head, for allegedly expressing views on social media that vitiate communal harmony.

Jindal said he was receiving death threats on social media and urged everyone, including the media, not to disclose his address.

He had come under attack on social media over his tweet referring to the Prophet Mohammed on June 1.

He told PTI that he was unaware of being expelled from the BJP and was yet to receive any letter from the state president.

Jindal said he had tweeted asking a question to those attacking and insulting Hindu deities and it was not aimed at hurting the religious sentiments of any community.

Gupta in his letter said Jindal's opinion was contradictory to the party's original ideology.

"You have worked against the party's ideology and policies," said the letter.

Gupta said Jindal's primary membership of the BJP was terminated with immediate effect and he was expelled from the party.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
Prophet Mohammed
Religion
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

Kashmir's willow cricket bats go international

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | 5 practices for a greener earth

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

World Environment Day | Turn your kitchen waste into compost

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Importance of plant-based collagen for skin health

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Ramen to Bibimbap: Eating your way through K-dramas

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Culinary sustainability: ‘Rewoking’ the past

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Erratic monsoon hits the rice bowl of Tamil Nadu

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Mumbai's wetlands are dissipating

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Seeing the environment from a gender lens

Going green is the new red, period.

Going green is the new red, period.

 