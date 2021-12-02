'Not divine right of individual': Prashant Kishor takes a dig at Rahul Gandhi

Amidst the ongoing turf war between the TMC and the Congress, poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi saying that the grand old party's leadership is "not the divine right" of an individual.

Stating that the Congress has lost more than 90 per cent elections in the last 10 years, Kishor batted for the Opposition leadership to be decided "democratically".

"The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress’ leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically," he tweeted.

The IDEA and SPACE that #Congress represents is vital for a strong opposition. But Congress’ leadership is not the DIVINE RIGHT of an individual especially, when the party has lost more than 90% elections in last 10 years. Let opposition leadership be decided Democratically. — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) December 2, 2021

His remarks comes a day after Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai and took a not-so-subtle dig at the Congress, accusing the grand old party of not doing enough to fight the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Also Read — 'There is no UPA', says Mamata Banerjee after meeting Sharad Pawar

“There is no UPA (United Progressive Alliance) now,” Banerjee told journalists after meeting Pawar, thus denying the existence of the Congress-led coalition that included both the NCP and the Trinamool Congress and ran the government at the Centre till 2014. She also mooted earlier on the day the idea of a coalition of the regional parties without the Congress to counter the BJP.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: