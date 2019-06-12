OBC sub-categorisation panel gets another extension

The government has given yet another extension to the term of a five-member commission, set up under former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court G Rohini in October 2017 to look into the issue of sub-categorisation of the other backward classes (OBCs) in the central list of the Constitution and submit its report.

Union Cabinet at its meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday accorded “ex-post facto” approval for the extension of the term of the commission to complete its task by July 31.

“This is the sixth extension to the commission whose term would have expired on May 31, 2019,” the government said in a statement.

The extension of the commission's tenure would enable it to evaluate the issue of sub-categorisation of the OBC’s in the central list “based on wider consultations with various stakeholders.”

“It will enable the commission to submit a comprehensive report on the issue,” the government said.

President Ram Nath Kovind had appointed the commission on October 2, 2017.

“This decision, taken on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, reinforces, in the spirit of his teachings, the Government's efforts to achieve greater social justice and inclusion for all, and specifically members of the OBC,” the government had then said, notifying the appointment of the commission by the President.

The stratification of the OBC quota could lead to a quota within quota in the OBC reservations in a move that may have far-reaching impact in the national politics.

This could affect educationally and socially advanced communities within the backward classes like Yadavas who are considered to have benefited from the policy of positive discrimination brought by the Mandal Commission recommendation over the past three decades.