One year of Pulwama: Who benefitted the most from the attack? asks Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in memory of the martyrs who lost their lives during the Pulwama attack in 2019, posted three questions on twitter.

"Today as we remember our 40 CRPF martyrs in the #PulwamaAttack , let us ask:

1. Who benefitted the most from the attack?

2. What is the outcome of the inquiry into the attack?

3. Who in the BJP Govt has yet been held accountable for the security lapses that allowed the attack?" - asked the Wayanad MP on twitter to the Prime Minister.

The JeM sponsored Pulwama attack took place a year ago on Feb. 14, 2019, that involved a suicide bomber Adeel Ahmed Dar who drove an explosive-laden car into a convoy of security forces, killing 40 personnel and left many injured.

Rahul Gandhi's comments on Pulwama is an insult to martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the country, said BJP, according to PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)