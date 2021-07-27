'Only Indian govt not concerned about Pegasus issue'

Only Indian govt not concerned about Pegasus issue: Chidambaram on Israel minister's France visit

Opposition parties on Tuesday asked the government to call an all-party meeting to resolve the current impasse in Parliament

PTI
PTI,
  • Jul 27 2021, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 23:42 ist
P Chidambaram. Credit: PTI Photo

Amid reports that Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz will meet his French counterpart in Paris and discuss the Pegasus snooping issue, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Tuesday attacked the Centre, saying Israel, France as well as other nations are concerned about the allegations and only the Indian government is not.

The former Union home minister said the Pegasus snooping case is "growing larger and more ominous" every day.

"The Defence Minister of Israel is flying to France to meet with President Macron of France. Why? Not to have dinner at a French restaurant! He is going there to apologise and make peace with President Macron who was the victim of snooping," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

Also read — Modi should call all-party meet on Pegasus row, says Mamata after meeting PM

"France is concerned, Israel is concerned, other countries are concerned. Only the government of India is not concerned. Isnt that strange?" he said in another tweet.

According to media reports, Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz will meet his French counterpart Florence Parly in Paris this week for talks that will include an "update" on the Pegasus spyware issue.

Earlier in the day, Chidambaram said the government would brazen out the allegations of snooping until it is known who the "Indian client" of Israeli firm NSO Group's Pegasus spyware was and that name would be revealed soon.

The former home minister said that based on investigations by an international group of journalists, news portal The Wire has reported that there was "an Indian client of the NSO Group".

"Who was the 'Indian client'? Was it the government of India? Was it an agency of the government? Was it a private entity?" Chidambaram asked in a tweet.

"I am certain the client's name will be revealed soon. Until then, I suppose the government will brazen out the allegations of snooping," he said.

Last week, an international media consortium reported that over 300 verified mobile phone numbers, including those of two ministers, over 40 journalists, three opposition leaders besides scores of businesspersons and activists in India, could have been targeted for hacking through the Pegasus spyware of the NSO Group.

The government has been denying all Opposition allegations in the matter.

Opposition parties on Tuesday asked the government to call an all-party meeting to resolve the current impasse in Parliament, while sticking to their demands for a discussion on Pegasus snooping issue and a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the matter. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pegasus
P Chidambaram
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

Gujarat's Dholavira on UNESCO World Heritage List

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

What is the negative Indian Ocean Dipole?

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

'The Hundred': How this cricket format is different

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Daniel Craig once auditioned for 'Rang De Basanti'

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Didn't eat for 2 days before competition, says Chanu

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Covid surge starting to ease in Jakarta, data shows

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

Parched villages in coal-mining hubs hunt for water

 