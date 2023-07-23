Oommen Chandy's son likely to emerge as successor

Former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress leader Oommen Chandy's son Chandy Oommen is likely to emerge as his father's successor as the discussions for the Congress candidate for the bypoll necessitated by the former's death gained momentum.

Close on the heels of Kerala PCC president K Sudhakaran stating that the candidate would be from Chandy's family, Oommen Chandy's younger daughter Achu Oommen told a section of the media that her brother Chandy Oommen, who is a Youth Congress activist, is the politician in the family after their father.

Oommen Chandy had been representing his home constituency Puthuppally in Kottayam over the last 53 years until his death on July 18.

Chandy Oommen is chairman of the Youth Congress outreach cell. He was also a Bharat Jodo Yatri along with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Meanwhile, Kerala PCC president had issued a clarification to his statement that a member of Oommen Chandy's family would be the candidate for the by-election. He clarified that what he meant was that the family would be consulted for choosing the candidate.

Unrest among Congress leaders over the Kerala PCC President's conclusive statements without formal discussions in the party was said to be the reason why the statement had to be clarified.

Already some party leaders have openly stated that Chandy Oommen, who has been actively involved in politics, should be made the party candidate for the bypoll. However, a section of the party reportedly wanted to consider Oommen Chandy's daughters Mariya and Achu also though they are not into active politics now. This seems to be the reason why the Kerala PCC president said that the family has to decide who the candidate would be.

Meanwhile, CPM rejected a statement of the Kerala PCC president that other parties should consider not fielding candidates in the bypoll as a mark of respect to Oommen Chandy. CPM leader and left-front convenor E P Jayarajan said that it was a politically immature stand.