Opposition meet aimed at saving India, democracy, say leaders

Several Opposition leaders hit out at the BJP on Tuesday, saying their meeting here is aimed at saving the country, democracy and the Constitution.

TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the meeting will be a constructive one.

"Its outcome will be good for the country," she was seen saying in a video released by the Congress.

The Congress also released videos of other opposition leaders.

"PM Modi made a complete mess of almost every sector in his 10-year rule. Time to get rid of him," said Arvind Kejriwal on the opposition meeting.

RJD leader Lalu Prasad said, "Have to save the country and democracy and protect the poor, youths, farmers, minorities. Everything is being crushed under Narendra Modi's rule."

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah claimed that the Constitution has been eroded and the country's secular fabric undermined during the rule of the Modi government at the Centre.

"It is important that we put up a united stand against everything going wrong," he said.

Deliberations at the Opposition unity meeting will aim at giving the grouping of 26 opposition parties a name, structure and common agenda to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.