Oppn walks out over govt's stand on Manipur discussion

Opposition members walk out of Rajya Sabha over govt's stand on discussion of Manipur issue

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 26 2023, 15:51 ist
  • updated: Jul 26 2023, 15:51 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Opposition members on Wednesday walked out from the Rajya Sabha in protest against the government's stance on the demand for a discussion on the Manipur issue.

When the Upper House of Parliament reassembled for the post lunch period, Deputy Chairman Harivansh called Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 amid demand from the opposition members for discussion on the Manipur issue.

Also Read: Manipur: Abandoned houses torched in Moreh Bazar near Myanmar border, vehicles set on fire

He then gave the floor to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge who asked the deputy chairman not to shut his mic in jest.

Harivansh, in turn, asked Kharge to listen to him as well after he spoke.

Kharge said the opposition wanted a discussion on the Manipur issue as well as a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said that they are still waiting for it.

He said even after five days, the prime minister has not come to the House and even he is watching the proceedings from his office.

The Leader of Opposition wondered why the prime minister was not giving a statement.

Also Read: Government not at all afraid to discuss Manipur: HM Amit Shah in Lok Sabha

As a consequence, he said, the opposition parties have not been able to put forward their views even as the whole country is willing to listen to them.

The government is not giving the opportunity to the opposition put forth their views and is also not listening to their demand, he alleged.

In protest against the stand of the government, Kharge said, "We are staging a walkout."

Harivansh asked the opposition members to listen to him before walking out but in vain.

The Manipur issue has rocked the proceedings of the Monsoon session of Rajya Sabha since it started last week.

India News
Parliament
Rajya Sabha
Manipur
Opposition

