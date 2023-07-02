Opposition parties back Sharad Pawar after Ajit Pawar joins NDA in Maharashtra

Opposition parties on Sunday backed NCP patriarch Sharad Pawar after his nephew and senior leader Ajit Pawar, along with substantial number of MLAs and leaders, switched sides, describing the episode as the BJP resuming its "washing machine" and "misusing" central agencies like Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI against opponents.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee were among senior leaders who telephoned the senior Pawar to express their support and express their disagreement with the BJP over the developments.

In a tweet, Congress General Secretary (Organisation) K C Venugopal said the BJP’s dirty tricks department is working on overdrive in Maharashtra and the Shinde government is not a legitimately elected government, but one formed by an ED-facilitated power grab.

Emphasising that the Maharashtra government is a product of corruption and sin, he added, "On June 29, PM Modi had spoken about corruption. It appears he switched on the washing machine and these leaders are now squeaky clean after this oath taking ceremony."

Congress General Secretary (Communications) Jairam Ramesh said, “clearly the BJP's Washing Machine has resumed its operations. A number of new entrants into the BJP-led alliance in Maharashtra today had been facing serious corruption charges with ED, CBI and Income Tax authorities after them. Now they have all got a clean chit."

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said the BJP indulges in "yet another spree" of splitting the opposition as Manipur burns with eruption of fresh violence. "Elections no longer matter as weaponised ED/CBI engineer government formation," he said.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said no words are enough to condemn the manner in which BJP has repeatedly undermined the popular mandate in Maharashtra.

"Not only is democracy being butchered but they are using the national anthem to provide cover for such disgraceful actions. On one hand BJP is arresting political opponents on trumped up corruption charges while they themselves are on an MLA purchasing spree. Hard earned public money is being misused to quench BJPs thirst for power," she said.

CPI General Secretary D Raja said one should wait and see what would be the impact the new developments have on the politics of Maharashtra and the country. "BJP is trying to do everything to stay in power," he said.

Senior RJD MP Manoj K Jha said Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants Opposition 'mukt' democracy and what happened in Maharashtra is a testimony to it. "Level corruption allegations, then pressurise them through ED, CBI and force them to switch sides. That is the strategy adopted," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal tweeted, "till yesterday those whom they used to call corrupt, used to raid CBI/ED on them, today have included them in your government? Aren't you ashamed Prime Minister? So when the Prime Minister says - I will not spare a single corrupt person, he means - I will include everyone in my party."

Meanwhile, AAP Rajya Sabha floor leader Sanjay Singh said in reaction to the Maharashtra developments, "Modi is the biggest patron of corruption in the country."

Trinamool Congress Minister Babul Supriyo tweeted, "Breaking News, Breaking News. Three corrupt leaders under the scanner of ED for grave corruption charges have now been put into the washing machine manufactured by the BJP that uses BJP washing powder and bleach that removes all 'stains and blemishes' whatsoever and their kurtas look 'safedi Ke Chamatkar' again! Shame on you BJP. Bunch of hypocrites led by PM Modi."