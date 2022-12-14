Opposition parties meet to chalk out strategy; walks out of LS, RS after debate on China not allowed

Opposition MPs walked out of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha for the second day on Wednesday after their demand for a discussion on the Chinese military aggression on the Indian border was not allowed.

The Opposition action came after close to 20 parties arrived at a consensus to raise the demand in both Houses and prepared a plan of action on what to do once their demand was disallowed.

The meeting chaired by Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the Congress president, saw 17 parties discussing floor strategy after the government stalled a discussion or seeking clarification after Defence Minister Rajanth Singh made a statement on the India-China clash in Tawang.

Trinamool Congress could not attend the meeting as its Lok Sabha leader Sudip Bandhyopadhyaya was unavailable at that particular time and the party had conveyed to other leaders that it would go by the joint decision of the meeting, Trinamool leaders said. Parties in attendance included were Congress, Samajwadi Party, RJD NCP, National Conference, DMK, Shiv Sena (Thackeray), CPI(M), CPI, JD(U), VCK, Muslim League, Kerala Congress, AIDUF, MDMK and RLD.

Sources said the Opposition is also planning to issue a joint statement on China and other issues.

Besides the "need for discussing" Chinese aggression, sources said, the Opposition leaders also discussed the issue of not being able to raise issues under rules to suspend business to discuss issues and debates on specific issues.

They also discussed "reports" about curtailing the Winter Session and "prematurely adjourn" the Session on December 23, before the scheduled closing on December 29. Opposition leaders said they were of the view that the session should not be curtailed.

As the House proceedings started, the Opposition MPs were on their feet in both the Houses demanding a discussion on China issue but neither Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla nor Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh allowed the demand for a discussion.

In Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs, including Sonia Gandhi and Congress MPs, walked out after their demand for discussion on China was turned down by Birla as the Zero Hour was to begin. This was the second walk-out during the day by the Opposition as Congress and DMK among others had walked out over a variety of issues.

Raising the demand, Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said late Prime Minister Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru had allowed a discussion in Lok Sabha on the India-China war in 1962 and 165 MPs then spoke. Birla said a decision can be taken on it in the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee and went ahead with other business of the House, leading to the Opposition walkout.

Trinamool's Bandyopadhyay said his party members were staging a walkout in protest against the "attitude" of the government.

In Rajya Sabha, Congress, AAP, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, CPI(M), CPI and others walked out protesting against not allowing a debate with Harivansh saying there is "no permission for a discussion". Kharge said the Opposition wanted a debate to get full information on the Chinese aggression and encroachment.

"Our effort from the start has been that we get full information and the country is also informed of what the actual situation there is...We are for the country. We are with the army," he said.