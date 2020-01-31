Opposition slams Modi government over CAA, economy

A united opposition on Friday slammed the Modi government for referring to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as an achievement and skipping any mention to the rising unemployment in the President's address to the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament.

Leader of 14 political parties came together after President Ram Nath Kovind concluded his address to mark the beginning of the Budget Session of Parliament to voice concern over the economic situation and the anti-CAA protests across the country.

“It is unfortunate that the government has included the passage of the CAA in the President's address and termed it as an achievement. There cannot be a bigger shame than the government claiming the CAA as their achievement,” Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad told reporters here.

He dismissed the President's hour-long address as a “laundry list” of wrong laws passed by the government.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury accused the Modi government of being responsible for pushing the society towards a civil war-like situation and making no efforts to address the concerns raised by the protestors about the CAA.

“The government's agenda is to divide the people to consolidate its own Hindutva motive,” Yechury said.

Senior Congress leader Anand Sharma said termed the passage of the CAA as an “assault” on the Constitution as it had created deep fault lines in the country.

“The government is arrogant and it is also lacking in compassion, the kind of violence that has been engineered, triggered and the kind of language that the ministers and the senior leaders of the BJP are using,” Sharma said.