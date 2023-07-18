Ours is time-tested alliance: PM Modi on NDA meet

Pralhad Joshi and Vinod Tawde welcomed the leaders, from the BJP as well as allies, who arrived at the venue of the meeting.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Jul 18 2023, 18:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 18 2023, 18:57 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed by NDA leaders during the meeting. Credit: PTI Photo

With 38 parties joining the National Democratic Alliance meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said their coming together is a matter of "immense joy" and described the bloc as a time-tested alliance.

He tweeted, "It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time-tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations."

Union minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde welcomed the leaders, from the BJP as well as allies, who arrived at the venue of the meeting.

