Over 7.18 crore people attended 31 virtual rallies, claims BJP

The BJP claimed on Wednesday that more than 7.18 crore people have attended its 31 virtual rallies held to mark the first anniversary of the Modi government's second term.

In a tweet, the BJP said it has engaged with people through virtual rallies and other events, including contacting over three crore households, as part of its outreach during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It said that more than 7.18 crore people participated in 31 virtual rallies held till June 22.

This means that over 23 lakh people on an average attended each of these events, often addressed by top BJP leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and party president J P Nadda.

The party makes arrangements like installation of TV screens to expand the reach of these events.

The BJP also claimed that it has distributed over 51.11 lakh sanitisers and 1.6 crore face masks among people.